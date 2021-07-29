Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
NI ministers agree relaxations on international travel and social distancing

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 5.38pm
The Executive decided to relax some of the rules and guidance around social distancing (Brian Lawless/PA)
Stormont ministers have agreed a series of Covid-19 relaxations on international travel and social distancing.

The Executive will follow a rule change adopted by other parts of the UK meaning that from Monday, travellers from the US, EU amber countries and a number of other nations, including Norway and Switzerland, who are fully vaccinated can enter without the need to quarantine.

France is excluded from the new arrangements amid concerns about the Beta variant of Covid-19.

Coronavirus – Mon Jul 27, 2020
Travellers at Belfast International Airport (Liam McBurney/PA)

The powersharing administration has also agreed to allow Uefa VIP guests and Villarreal fans to travel to attend the Super Cup in Belfast on August 11 without the need to isolate.

Chelsea fans travelling from England for the showpiece match are not subject to any travel restrictions.

Ministers have also agreed to the return of international cruise travel in and out of Northern Ireland from Saturday.

Managed isolation arrangements for international students arriving from red list countries ahead of the new academic term have also been approved. These arrangements will come into effect on August 9.

Ministers also signed off on a bespoke Covid-19 testing regime for international travellers whose jobs qualify them for isolation exemptions. This will come into effect on Monday.

During Thursday’s virtual meeting, the Executive also decided to relax some of the rules and guidance around social distancing.

All indoor settings will now apply a one-metre distance rule. This will bring retail and shopping centres, where a two-metre rule currently applies, into line with the regulation for other indoor venues such as hospitality outlets.

Linfield v Zalgiris – UEFA Champions League – First Qualifying Round – Second Leg – Windsor Park
The Super Cup is being hosted at Windsor Park in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

In outdoor settings, social distancing is not a requirement and is instead urged in guidance. The guidance had suggested two metres as an appropriate distance. Guidance will now change to urge a distance of between one to two metres.

Executive ministers have also extended a decision on allowing the return of live music at theatres and concert venues to cover other indoor venues, such as hotel function rooms and community halls.

There will be no restriction on volume level.

Dancing will not be permitted at indoor events and a social distance of one metre will be required.

Decisions around the use of face masks in schools and whether to allow the return of conferences and exhibitions have been pushed back to the Executive’s next meeting on August 12.

On Friday, the Executive will publish a cross-departmental plan aimed at accelerating economic, health and societal recovery following Covid-19.

The document draws together the plans already formulated by various Stormont departments into an all-encompassing blueprint.

