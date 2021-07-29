Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 25, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, two have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 313 have seen a fall.

Middlesbrough continues to have the highest rate, with 1,125 new cases in the seven days to July 25 – the equivalent of 798.0 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,394.5 in the seven days to July 18.

Redcar & Cleveland has the second highest rate, down from 1,546.5 to 767.0, with 1,052 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, down from 1,220.2 to 681.5, with 1,345 new cases.

The two recording a week-on-week rise are:

Torridge (up from 276.9 to 304.7)

Wellingborough (309.9 to 333.7)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 18.

Middlesbrough, 798.0, (1125), 1394.5, (1966)

Redcar and Cleveland, 767.0, (1052), 1546.5, (2121)

Stockton-on-Tees, 681.5, (1345), 1220.2, (2408)

Blackpool, 611.7, (853), 859.8, (1199)

North East Lincolnshire, 604.2, (964), 1057.3, (1687)

South Tyneside, 600.1, (906), 1114.7, (1683)

Darlington, 588.9, (629), 958.8, (1024)

Hartlepool, 578.7, (542), 1130.6, (1059)

Doncaster, 571.4, (1782), 917.0, (2860)

Copeland, 557.3, (380), 1151.3, (785)

Sunderland, 545.2, (1514), 1087.5, (3020)

Plymouth, 511.3, (1340), 937.8, (2458)

South Gloucestershire, 509.7, (1453), 892.3, (2544)

Wakefield, 502.1, (1749), 738.7, (2573)

Fylde, 497.6, (402), 755.1, (610)

Bristol, 489.9, (2270), 890.9, (4128)

Hull, 489.6, (1272), 727.9, (1891)

Bassetlaw, 484.4, (569), 908.4, (1067)

Salford, 484.1, (1253), 694.3, (1797)

Newark and Sherwood, 480.3, (588), 711.5, (871)

Oldham, 471.5, (1118), 814.4, (1931)

Gateshead, 467.7, (945), 904.7, (1828)

Barnsley, 467.1, (1153), 805.7, (1989)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 464.6, (1407), 825.9, (2501)

North Tyneside, 462.2, (961), 746.0, (1551)

Rochdale, 460.4, (1024), 682.5, (1518)

Rushcliffe, 459.8, (548), 694.7, (828)

Solihull, 459.4, (994), 915.1, (1980)

County Durham, 452.7, (2400), 821.0, (4352)

Torbay, 451.3, (615), 717.0, (977)

Wyre, 448.7, (503), 764.6, (857)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 447.2, (1768), 558.8, (2209)

Three Rivers, 444.7, (415), 602.2, (562)

Tameside, 440.6, (998), 698.5, (1582)

Wigan, 440.0, (1446), 827.0, (2718)

Bradford, 437.4, (2361), 640.3, (3456)

Preston, 436.7, (625), 541.4, (775)

Leeds, 434.9, (3449), 646.3, (5126)

South Ribble, 433.3, (480), 617.4, (684)

Mansfield, 432.7, (473), 515.0, (563)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 430.4, (559), 765.3, (994)

Burnley, 426.2, (379), 650.0, (578)

Rotherham, 425.8, (1130), 589.7, (1565)

Nottingham, 424.2, (1412), 610.1, (2031)

Wandsworth, 423.7, (1397), 689.8, (2274)

Gedling, 422.4, (498), 748.1, (882)

Southampton, 418.6, (1057), 572.2, (1445)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 418.0, (1426), 663.9, (2265)

Broxbourne, 415.3, (404), 550.0, (535)

Sheffield, 413.3, (2417), 603.9, (3532)

Calderdale, 412.4, (872), 549.1, (1161)

Ashfield, 408.1, (522), 549.6, (703)

Harlow, 406.6, (354), 532.9, (464)

Hambleton, 402.9, (369), 684.5, (627)

Stockport, 400.4, (1175), 606.3, (1779)

St. Helens, 400.4, (723), 564.3, (1019)

Lambeth, 399.3, (1302), 650.9, (2122)

North East Derbyshire, 398.2, (404), 682.0, (692)

Tonbridge and Malling, 397.3, (525), 555.4, (734)

Dartford, 396.1, (446), 613.6, (691)

Allerdale, 394.8, (386), 862.3, (843)

Warrington, 394.7, (829), 676.1, (1420)

Bromsgrove, 394.5, (394), 681.8, (681)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 394.3, (730), 580.6, (1075)

Barrow-in-Furness, 393.7, (264), 532.4, (357)

Great Yarmouth, 391.6, (389), 764.1, (759)

Northumberland, 390.2, (1258), 695.3, (2242)

Epping Forest, 388.8, (512), 574.8, (757)

Chorley, 388.3, (459), 748.6, (885)

Southwark, 387.7, (1236), 550.5, (1755)

Portsmouth, 387.6, (833), 522.6, (1123)

Manchester, 386.4, (2136), 580.6, (3210)

North Warwickshire, 386.1, (252), 832.0, (543)

Worcester, 385.3, (390), 728.1, (737)

Arun, 385.1, (619), 581.6, (935)

Craven, 385.0, (220), 700.0, (400)

Corby, 384.9, (278), 408.5, (295)

Coventry, 383.6, (1425), 656.0, (2437)

Chelmsford, 382.9, (683), 688.9, (1229)

Dudley, 381.5, (1227), 595.8, (1916)

Chesterfield, 380.4, (399), 597.7, (627)

Trafford, 378.8, (899), 542.6, (1288)

Rochford, 377.7, (330), 614.6, (537)

Bexley, 376.6, (935), 512.7, (1273)

West Lancashire, 375.3, (429), 573.9, (656)

Scarborough, 374.2, (407), 656.5, (714)

Southend-on-Sea, 374.1, (685), 602.3, (1103)

Knowsley, 373.2, (563), 543.5, (820)

Castle Point, 372.9, (337), 771.2, (697)

Sandwell, 372.7, (1224), 590.0, (1938)

Liverpool, 372.1, (1853), 506.0, (2520)

Bath and North East Somerset, 372.0, (719), 753.3, (1456)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 371.8, (366), 572.0, (563)

Central Bedfordshire, 371.0, (1071), 564.4, (1629)

Hertsmere, 370.8, (389), 575.7, (604)

Exeter, 370.6, (487), 427.7, (562)

Tamworth, 370.3, (284), 688.4, (528)

Birmingham, 370.2, (4227), 585.2, (6682)

Gloucester, 368.6, (476), 502.6, (649)

Watford, 368.6, (356), 519.8, (502)

Medway, 367.3, (1023), 414.6, (1155)

Bury, 365.5, (698), 607.9, (1161)

Rugby, 365.4, (398), 547.1, (596)

Broxtowe, 363.9, (415), 629.6, (718)

Blaby, 362.5, (368), 538.8, (547)

South Northamptonshire, 361.9, (342), 501.6, (474)

Redditch, 360.1, (307), 500.8, (427)

Lincoln, 359.5, (357), 434.0, (431)

Kettering, 358.6, (365), 453.9, (462)

St Albans, 358.4, (532), 605.6, (899)

Colchester, 358.0, (697), 515.1, (1003)

Crawley, 357.6, (402), 599.6, (674)

Telford and Wrekin, 356.4, (641), 562.1, (1011)

Basildon, 355.8, (666), 564.6, (1057)

Maldon, 354.2, (230), 457.4, (297)

Sevenoaks, 352.8, (426), 554.0, (669)

Wolverhampton, 352.8, (929), 494.8, (1303)

Lancaster, 352.0, (514), 589.6, (861)

Islington, 351.8, (853), 543.2, (1317)

Gravesham, 351.6, (376), 437.6, (468)

Northampton, 350.8, (788), 400.2, (899)

Brighton and Hove, 350.0, (1018), 567.6, (1651)

Selby, 349.8, (317), 548.4, (497)

Rossendale, 349.7, (250), 677.1, (484)

South Staffordshire, 349.5, (393), 505.2, (568)

North Devon, 349.0, (339), 566.2, (550)

Thurrock, 348.7, (608), 414.7, (723)

Maidstone, 348.6, (599), 528.4, (908)

Bolsover, 346.3, (279), 544.9, (439)

East Hertfordshire, 345.9, (518), 593.7, (889)

Hackney and City of London, 345.5, (1005), 520.2, (1513)

Erewash, 345.0, (398), 699.5, (807)

Brent, 344.8, (1137), 374.2, (1234)

Ealing, 344.3, (1177), 402.6, (1376)

Swindon, 343.8, (764), 492.4, (1094)

Wirral, 343.8, (1114), 524.4, (1699)

Stoke-on-Trent, 343.6, (881), 629.9, (1615)

Bedford, 343.4, (595), 452.4, (784)

North Somerset, 342.7, (737), 660.8, (1421)

Barnet, 342.5, (1356), 464.5, (1839)

Hyndburn, 341.8, (277), 515.8, (418)

Cannock Chase, 341.4, (344), 512.1, (516)

Cheshire East, 341.0, (1310), 495.4, (1903)

North West Leicestershire, 339.7, (352), 671.7, (696)

Bromley, 339.7, (1129), 536.8, (1784)

Sefton, 339.4, (938), 485.9, (1343)

Dacorum, 337.9, (523), 537.6, (832)

Boston, 337.7, (237), 457.4, (321)

Welwyn Hatfield, 337.3, (415), 512.8, (631)

Walsall, 337.0, (962), 495.0, (1413)

Chiltern, 336.7, (323), 511.8, (491)

Bolton, 336.6, (968), 511.2, (1470)

Eastleigh, 336.1, (449), 491.1, (656)

Haringey, 335.4, (901), 412.8, (1109)

Warwick, 335.3, (482), 598.2, (860)

Wellingborough, 333.7, (266), 309.9, (247)

Brentwood, 333.7, (257), 660.9, (509)

South Bucks, 331.2, (232), 504.0, (353)

Croydon, 330.0, (1276), 426.9, (1651)

Tendring, 329.6, (483), 559.5, (820)

Charnwood, 329.3, (612), 496.6, (923)

Havering, 329.0, (854), 432.7, (1123)

Test Valley, 328.9, (415), 549.3, (693)

Greenwich, 328.5, (946), 421.3, (1213)

East Northamptonshire, 327.9, (310), 504.6, (477)

Stevenage, 327.9, (288), 444.0, (390)

Waltham Forest, 327.5, (907), 404.4, (1120)

Wycombe, 326.4, (570), 474.7, (829)

Kirklees, 324.7, (1428), 468.4, (2060)

Amber Valley, 324.6, (416), 629.7, (807)

Lichfield, 324.6, (340), 568.9, (596)

Halton, 324.5, (420), 459.8, (595)

Derbyshire Dales, 323.5, (234), 490.8, (355)

Leicester, 323.5, (1146), 416.4, (1475)

Basingstoke and Deane, 322.8, (570), 609.9, (1077)

Tower Hamlets, 322.4, (1047), 479.1, (1556)

Richmondshire, 322.0, (173), 679.3, (365)

Harrow, 321.7, (808), 418.9, (1052)

Bracknell Forest, 321.5, (394), 613.6, (752)

Richmond upon Thames, 321.2, (636), 520.2, (1030)

Pendle, 320.3, (295), 472.3, (435)

Oxford, 318.8, (486), 418.5, (638)

Chichester, 318.7, (386), 427.6, (518)

Spelthorne, 318.5, (318), 487.8, (487)

Lewisham, 318.5, (974), 491.8, (1504)

North Lincolnshire, 318.1, (548), 418.5, (721)

Oadby and Wigston, 317.5, (181), 403.4, (230)

Hart, 317.3, (308), 471.8, (458)

Carlisle, 315.6, (343), 766.5, (833)

Teignbridge, 315.3, (423), 401.0, (538)

Sutton, 315.0, (650), 518.1, (1069)

Hounslow, 314.9, (855), 345.1, (937)

Norwich, 314.4, (442), 360.7, (507)

Uttlesford, 313.3, (286), 512.7, (468)

Harrogate, 312.1, (502), 534.1, (859)

Wokingham, 310.9, (532), 394.5, (675)

Hillingdon, 310.6, (953), 458.5, (1407)

Reigate and Banstead, 309.9, (461), 551.9, (821)

Adur, 309.5, (199), 598.7, (385)

Camden, 309.2, (835), 431.4, (1165)

Luton, 308.4, (657), 378.8, (807)

East Staffordshire, 307.3, (368), 464.3, (556)

Stroud, 305.9, (367), 435.1, (522)

Merton, 305.5, (631), 439.1, (907)

Westminster, 305.4, (798), 359.0, (938)

Torridge, 304.7, (208), 276.9, (189)

East Devon, 302.8, (443), 462.1, (676)

Wyre Forest, 302.1, (306), 526.2, (533)

Cheshire West and Chester, 302.0, (1036), 511.3, (1754)

Gosport, 299.4, (254), 490.3, (416)

South Lakeland, 296.9, (312), 492.9, (518)

Blackburn with Darwen, 296.6, (444), 440.2, (659)

Havant, 296.3, (374), 362.9, (458)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 294.3, (381), 607.2, (786)

Worthing, 293.9, (325), 442.3, (489)

North Hertfordshire, 293.5, (392), 435.7, (582)

Cambridge, 293.3, (366), 358.2, (447)

Epsom and Ewell, 291.5, (235), 542.0, (437)

Melton, 291.0, (149), 564.4, (289)

Wiltshire, 290.2, (1451), 430.2, (2151)

Derby, 289.5, (745), 427.9, (1101)

Harborough, 288.9, (271), 466.9, (438)

Milton Keynes, 288.4, (777), 483.2, (1302)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 287.3, (325), 525.0, (594)

Swale, 287.2, (431), 485.1, (728)

Ribble Valley, 285.8, (174), 435.2, (265)

Reading, 285.6, (462), 393.7, (637)

Kensington and Chelsea, 284.4, (444), 409.3, (639)

High Peak, 283.8, (263), 533.1, (494)

Stafford, 283.4, (389), 478.6, (657)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 283.1, (1619), 401.9, (2298)

Winchester, 281.9, (352), 351.6, (439)

Braintree, 277.2, (423), 468.5, (715)

South Hams, 275.8, (240), 383.9, (334)

Elmbridge, 274.9, (376), 434.2, (594)

Cheltenham, 274.3, (319), 355.1, (413)

Peterborough, 272.9, (552), 327.8, (663)

Huntingdonshire, 272.5, (485), 367.5, (654)

Mendip, 272.5, (315), 462.0, (534)

Daventry, 272.3, (234), 421.2, (362)

Mole Valley, 270.5, (236), 414.9, (362)

Wychavon, 270.4, (350), 401.0, (519)

Tunbridge Wells, 270.4, (321), 363.9, (432)

Enfield, 269.0, (898), 306.5, (1023)

Tandridge, 268.9, (237), 483.4, (426)

Mid Sussex, 268.8, (406), 488.7, (738)

Cherwell, 267.8, (403), 381.4, (574)

East Lindsey, 267.4, (379), 403.6, (572)

Kingston upon Thames, 267.0, (474), 394.4, (700)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 266.1, (403), 416.1, (630)

Newham, 264.2, (933), 319.1, (1127)

York, 261.1, (550), 487.6, (1027)

Redbridge, 260.5, (795), 292.9, (894)

Barking and Dagenham, 260.2, (554), 326.0, (694)

Hastings, 260.1, (241), 351.8, (326)

Fareham, 259.8, (302), 391.5, (455)

Woking, 256.0, (258), 419.7, (423)

Rutland, 255.5, (102), 350.6, (140)

South Derbyshire, 253.6, (272), 453.1, (486)

South Somerset, 253.1, (426), 472.2, (795)

Ashford, 248.4, (323), 346.1, (450)

Isle of Wight, 247.6, (351), 262.4, (372)

Guildford, 247.0, (368), 332.2, (495)

West Oxfordshire, 245.8, (272), 456.4, (505)

Dorset, 243.6, (922), 288.0, (1090)

West Berkshire, 243.0, (385), 398.2, (631)

Ipswich, 242.5, (332), 303.1, (415)

Folkestone and Hythe, 240.7, (272), 395.6, (447)

Aylesbury Vale, 240.2, (479), 365.0, (728)

West Lindsey, 238.3, (228), 357.5, (342)

South Norfolk, 237.8, (335), 293.9, (414)

Slough, 237.4, (355), 304.9, (456)

Forest of Dean, 237.4, (206), 472.4, (410)

Babergh, 236.9, (218), 463.9, (427)

New Forest, 235.4, (424), 406.5, (732)

North Kesteven, 234.4, (274), 266.0, (311)

Surrey Heath, 234.0, (209), 414.3, (370)

Stratford-on-Avon, 233.7, (304), 417.4, (543)

Mid Devon, 233.3, (192), 394.8, (325)

South Cambridgeshire, 232.0, (369), 346.4, (551)

Runnymede, 231.5, (207), 422.7, (378)

East Hampshire, 230.6, (282), 352.4, (431)

Ryedale, 229.3, (127), 299.7, (166)

Waverley, 228.8, (289), 387.9, (490)

Vale of White Horse, 227.9, (310), 402.2, (547)

Eastbourne, 224.6, (233), 424.1, (440)

Broadland, 223.3, (292), 353.3, (462)

Wealden, 221.1, (357), 361.0, (583)

Malvern Hills, 219.8, (173), 451.1, (355)

Shropshire, 219.7, (710), 398.0, (1286)

Rushmoor, 218.8, (207), 446.1, (422)

Fenland, 218.0, (222), 256.3, (261)

Canterbury, 217.1, (359), 231.0, (382)

Cotswold, 214.8, (193), 335.0, (301)

Horsham, 212.8, (306), 402.0, (578)

Tewkesbury, 211.5, (201), 325.2, (309)

Rother, 211.3, (203), 335.1, (322)

Lewes, 210.1, (217), 359.3, (371)

South Kesteven, 208.5, (297), 353.2, (503)

Herefordshire, 207.5, (400), 289.9, (559)

Mid Suffolk, 206.9, (215), 248.3, (258)

Sedgemoor, 206.2, (254), 352.3, (434)

South Oxfordshire, 205.6, (292), 391.4, (556)

Dover, 204.9, (242), 253.1, (299)

North Norfolk, 199.4, (209), 223.2, (234)

West Devon, 198.9, (111), 249.1, (139)

South Holland, 198.9, (189), 299.9, (285)

West Suffolk, 198.8, (356), 254.7, (456)

Eden, 187.8, (100), 302.3, (161)

East Suffolk, 182.4, (455), 252.5, (630)

Somerset West and Taunton, 181.8, (282), 192.8, (299)

East Cambridgeshire, 177.0, (159), 347.3, (312)

Thanet, 160.7, (228), 167.7, (238)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 157.9, (239), 322.4, (488)

Breckland, 147.9, (207), 160.8, (225)