Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Social media accounts of radical preacher Anjem Choudary suspended

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 6.20pm
It comes after a ban on the extremist taking part in public speaking was recently lifted (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Social media accounts belonging to radical preacher Anjem Choudary have been suspended mere weeks after a wider public speaking ban was lifted.

Twitter said the extremist’s account had been “permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules” of its violent organisations policy.

Choudary, from Ilford in east London, said his Twitter account was suspended on Wednesday, before Facebook followed suit on Thursday.

Facebook has been approached for comment but is yet to confirm the ban.

Facebook and Twitter
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The extremist was jailed five years ago after being convicted of inviting support for the Islamic State terror group, and he left Belmarsh high-security jail on licence in 2018.

He was freed automatically half-way through a five-and-a-half year sentence.

A string of more than 20 strict licence conditions which Choudary has been subject to since his release expired on July 18.

As well as being prohibited from speaking in public, his internet and mobile phone use was restricted and he was banned from being in contact with people who may be suspected of extremist-related offences without prior approval.

He had to wear an electronic tag and abide by a night-time curfew, only attend pre-approved mosques and stay within a set area, as well as adhere to other standard requirements, like having regular meetings with probation officers.

