Boy sustains ‘significant injuries’ in dog attack in Stoke-on-Trent

A 12-year-old boy has suffered “significant injuries” after being mauled by a dog in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services were called to a housing estate on Dawlish Drive in Bentilee at around 2pm on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.

The child was found to have injuries to his face, back, chest and legs and was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital, the force added.

A man aged in his 20s was also injured.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 2pm this afternoon to reports a child had received significant injuries after being bitten by a dog in Bentilee.

“We attended the property on Dawlish Drive where a 12-year-old boy had suffered injuries to his face, back, chest and legs.

“A man in his 20s also suffered injuries to his legs.”

It continued: “The boy has been taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by ambulance.

“Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter or calling 101.”