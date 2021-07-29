Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Cold snap sparks rare sight of snowmen and snowballs in Brazil

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 9.28pm
Ice covers trees at dawn during a cold snap in Sao Joaquim, Brazil (Mycchel Legnaghi/AP)
Ice covers trees at dawn during a cold snap in Sao Joaquim, Brazil (Mycchel Legnaghi/AP)

A fierce cold snap has prompted snowfall in southern Brazil, with snow accumulating on the streets of cities where the wintry phenomenon is rarely seen.

At least 43 cities registered either snow or freezing rain late on Wednesday, according to information from Climatempo, a weather service.

Local television footage showed Brazilians building a snowman in a plaza and having a snowball fight in Bom Jesus, a city in Rio Grande do Sul state.

A man plays with snow at a farm in rural Sao Joaquim, Brazil
A man plays with snow at a farm in rural Sao Joaquim, Brazil (Mycchel Legnaghi/AP)

In Sao Joaquim in Santa Catarina state, trees were weighing heavy with frost and icicles.

Snow is uncommon in Brazil, even in its southern region during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter.

Brazil’s last blizzard was in 1957, when 1.3 metres (4.3ft) of snow was recorded in a city in Santa Catarina state.

Snow covers the road to Sao Joaquim, Brazil
Snow covers the road to Sao Joaquim (Mycchel Legnaghi/AP)

Temperatures are expected to keep dropping, with more snow possible.

The Brazilian government’s meteorological institute says low temperatures should endure until the start of August.

There may be frost in Mato Grosso do Sul, Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goias states by Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier