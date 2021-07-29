Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Amazon delivers mixed bag of results for second quarter

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 10.14pm
During the three-month period ended June 30, the Seattle-based company reported profit of 7.78 billion dollars (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Amazon has turned in a mixed bag of results for its fiscal second quarter, coming up short of Wall Street expectations in revenue but beating them on profits.

During the three-month period ended June 30, the Seattle-based company reported profit of 7.78 billion dollars (£5.57 billion), or 15.12 dollars per share, compared with 5.24 billion dollars (£3.75 billion), or 10.30 dollars a share, during the year-ago period.

Revenue jumped 27% to 113.08 billion dollars (£81 billion).

Analysts surveyed by FactSet on average expected 115.42 billion dollars (£82.67 billion) in quarterly revenue and per-share earnings of 12.28 dollars.

Shares in Amazon fell more than 6% in after-market trading.

Amazon is one of the few retailers that has prospered during the pandemic.

As physical stores that sold non-essential goods such as clothing temporarily closed, people stuck at home turned to Amazon to buy groceries, cleaning supplies and more.

But the latest quarter shows that Amazon’s top line was a bit challenged.

Besides online shopping, Amazon’s other businesses expanded too.

Sales at its cloud-computing business, which helps power the online operations of Netflix, McDonald’s and other companies, grew 37% in the quarter.

And at its unit that includes its advertising business, where brands pay to get their products to show up first when shoppers search on the site, sales rose 87%.

It was the company’s last quarter with founder Jeff Bezos as chief executive.

He stepped down to become executive chairman in early July.

Andrew Jassy, who headed its cloud-computing unit Amazon Web Services, succeeded him.

