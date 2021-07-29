Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Beaver kit first to be born in Norfolk for 600 years

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 12.06am Updated: July 30 2021, 2.00am
An adult beaver at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk (Wild Ken Hill/PA)
A baby beaver has made history as the first to be born in Norfolk in more than 600 years.

Two pairs of beavers were successfully reintroduced at Wild Ken Hill, near Heacham on the north Norfolk coast, last year.

A baby beaver, known as a kit, has since been captured on camera paddling through water at night.

While only one kit has been spotted, beavers on average produce three offspring so there may be more.

More cameras have been deployed inside the 55-acre beaver enclosure at the nature restoration project to establish how many kits have been born.

Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, said: “This is another exciting step on the journey to restore beavers to East Anglia.

“Beavers bring huge benefits to our natural environment.

An adult beaver at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, where a baby beaver has been captured on camera. (Wild Ken Hill/ PA)
“With the right balance of protection and management, we could harness them across England to assist nature recovery and prevent flooding – the project here at Wild Ken Hill is seeking to demonstrate that.”

Eurasian beavers were once native to Norfolk and are known as ecosystem engineers due to their presence having such a positive impact on the local environment and biodiversity.

Once common in these lands, European beavers were hunted to extinction for their fur, glands and meat in the 16th century.

The nearby villages of Babingley and Flitcham in Norfolk have beavers on their village signs at is was said that, during a historic storm out in the Wash, beavers guided Saint Felix to safety in west Norfolk.

Lloyd Park, conservation leader and ecologist at Wild Ken Hill, said: “This beaver kit represents an historic moment towards the conservation and restoration of the species within lowland England.

“Beavers are a vital link in restoring and regenerating our natural places, and in their short time here at Wild Ken Hill they have already made a significant impact on the landscape within their enclosure.

“Through their natural processes we have seen increased water levels and changes to the woodland structure that provide opportunities for a host of other wildlife.”

The habitat in the beaver enclosure at Wild Ken Hill. (Wild Ken Hill/ PA)
Camera footage shows a kit swimming in the territory of a pair of beavers named Orange and Flow, who first met in autumn last year and spent the winter and spring bonding and building dams.

In May this year, a lodge was also discovered in the beaver enclosure.

Beavers build lodges as protection from predators and will raise their kits inside them in the first few months.

A post on Wild Ken Hill’s website said: “Incredibly exciting news – trail cameras inside the beaver enclosure at Wild Ken Hill have spotted a beaver kit – the first in Norfolk for over 600 years.”

Further camera traps have not spotted any more kits, but the beaver enclosure is large and it is possible that more will be discovered in coming months.

