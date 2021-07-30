Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2014: Everton sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea for club-record fee

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 6.02am
Romelu Lukaku cost Everton £28million (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Romelu Lukaku cost Everton £28million (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Everton signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea for a club-record fee of £28million on this day in 2014.

The then 21-year-old, who had spent the previous season on loan at Goodison Park and was their leading scorer with 16 goals in 33 appearances to help them finish fifth in the Premier League, agreed a five-year contract.

Lukaku played just 15 times in three years at Stamford Bridge, a decisive factor in him choosing to make the move permanent.

“I don’t have hard feelings against Chelsea. They gave me the opportunity to come to England and gave me high hopes of playing football,” he said.

“I trained with world-class players and worked under world-class managers and without them I wouldn’t be here.

“But last year was a very good year and after a short period of time I had the feeling it was the best place to grow as a young footballer.

“I needed to be in the place where it felt right and here I have the confidence of all the technical staff, the trust of the supporters as well and I can grow and develop.

Everton v Hull City – Premier League – Goodison Park
Lukaku scored 87 goals in total for Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I have a very good relationship with the players and staff so for me this is the place where I belong.”

Lukaku went on to make a further 110 Premier League appearances for Everton, scoring 53 goals, before the Toffees almost trebled their money when he joined Manchester United in 2017.

Lukaku currently plays for Inter Milan, where he has scored 64 goals in 95 appearances.

