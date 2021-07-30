Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Covid-19 death toll in Northern Ireland passes 3,000, stats agency reports

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 10.10am Updated: July 30 2021, 5.20pm
Infection control nurse Colin Clarke looking out from a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh (PA)
The number of Covid-19 linked deaths in Northern Ireland has passed 3,000.

Eleven fatalities linked to coronavirus that occurred in the latest week analysed by statisticians brought the total recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 3,006.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources than the toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

It is always higher than the department’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The 11 fatalities occurred in week July 17 to July 23.

It was the highest number of weekly fatalities reported by Nisra in almost four months.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll stood at 2,170 on July 23.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

Of the 3,006 deaths recorded by Nisra by July 23, 1,991 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 780 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 221 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

(PA Graphics)
Nisra reported that up to July 23, the deaths of 1,016 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes 780 deaths in care homes, and a further 236 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to July 23, nine coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

This is a slightly different figure to the death occurrence number.

Some of the fatalities registered in the week July 17 to July 23 could have occurred before that week, as deaths can take a number of days to register.

Three more deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been notified by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland on Friday afternoon.

A further 1,101 cases of the virus have been reported across the region, the department said.

On Friday morning, there were 232 Covid-19-positive patients in hospital, with 32 in intensive care.

In total, 2,248,598 vaccines have been administered.

