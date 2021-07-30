Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

What are the critics saying about Billie Eilish’s second album?

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 11.59am
Billie Eilish (Aaron Chown/PA)
Billie Eilish (Aaron Chown/PA)

Critics have praised Billie Eilish as “one of her generation’s most significant pop artists” following the release of her second album Happier Than Ever.

The 19-year-old’s follow-up to 2019’s double-platinum debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? garnered four- and five-star reviews from numerous UK publications.

The Times’ chief rock and pop critic Will Hodgkinson gave Happier Than Ever four stars out of a possible five and described it as “remarkably low-key”.

He added: “There are no collaborations, no Elton Johns popping up for guest spots, just Billie and (brother and producer) Finneas making one subdued, minimal song after another.

“An unnerving electronic warble runs through an icy kiss-off called I Didn’t Change My Number, while Billie Bossa Nova is exactly that; a breezy, languid love song tinged with the bittersweet lament of all good bossa nova.”

Neil McCormick, music critic at The Daily Telegraph, offered four stars and praised the manner in which Eilish addressed issues such as abuses of power in “social and sexual relationships”.

He said: “The 16-song set flows beautifully, carrying listeners on an emotional journey in which surprising musical twists and glittering barbs of lyrical empowerment cast optimistic light on a long dark night of Billie’s tortured soul.”

Brit Awards 2020 – Show – London
Billie Eilish on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In The Guardian, head rock and pop critic Alexis Petridis gave Happier Than Ever four stars and noted that it is “less obviously ear-grabbing and immediate than its predecessor, with lyrics that move away from directly reflecting the lives of her teenage fans”.

He added: “There’s not much point in pretending you’re still just like them when you’ve sold millions, sung a Bond theme and appeared on the cover of Vogue dressed in a custom-made Gucci corset.”

El Hunt of NME gave the album a maximum score of five stars and hailed it as establishing Eilish as “one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down”.

The Evening Standard also gave the album five stars, with writer David Smyth saying: “She still doesn’t sound anything like a glossy arena filler, which is a huge part of her appeal. She’s doing things very differently, which hopefully means a new way to survive too.”

Happier Than Ever is out now on Darkroom/Interscope records.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier