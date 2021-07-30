Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man loses High Court compensation bid after rape conviction quashed

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 12.55pm Updated: July 30 2021, 1.40pm
Danny Kay was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in 2013 but later cleared (PA)
A man whose rape conviction was quashed after it was discovered his accuser had “manipulated” Facebook messages between them has lost his High Court bid for compensation.

Danny Kay was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in 2013 after he was convicted of rape.

During his trial at Derby Crown Court, jurors were shown Facebook messages between Mr Kay and the woman, which Mr Kay maintained were incomplete.

He had asked prosecutors to obtain the full Facebook exchanges from his accuser, who cannot be named, believing he could no longer access the messages from his account.

However, the full messages were found by Mr Kay’s family and lawyers after his sentencing and were used as part of a successful Court of Appeal challenge in 2017.

Overturning his conviction, the Court of Appeal found there were 29 messages sent and received that had been selectively deleted, leading to “a number of significant and misleading impressions”.

Mr Kay brought a High Court claim after he was denied miscarriage of justice compensation by the Ministry of Justice.

At a two-day hearing in May, the court heard the application for compensation was denied as the deleted Facebook messages did not demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Kay did not commit the offence.

Mr Kay’s lawyers argued that the department had not properly considered how the woman’s manipulation of the messages undermined her credibility and the context of the discussions.

However, in a judgment on Friday, Lady Justice Macur rejected Mr Kay’s claim.

She said: “The complainant’s lack of credibility on the Facebook record did not of itself establish what happened on the evening in question.

“Indeed, as noted above, the substance of the retrieved messages did not explicitly or implicitly discuss the act of sexual intercourse or the issue of consent, nor establish that the nature of the ongoing interaction was inconsistent with an offence of rape.

“Instead, the full Facebook record, and the fact that it had been manipulated by the complainant, was evidence of obvious materiality to the jury’s assessment of the complainant and the claimant’s credibility.”

Lady Justice Macur, sitting with Mr Justice Foxton, added: “I have no doubt that this claimant has suffered greatly because of his conviction and imprisonment.

“However, for compensation to be payable, the newly discovered fact admitted into the appeal proceedings must positively disprove the commission of the offence beyond reasonable doubt, and not merely undermine the safety of the conviction.”

