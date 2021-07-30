Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Manchester City silent on reports of official £100m bid for Jack Grealish

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 1.49pm
Jack Grealish has been heavily linked with Manchester City (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Jack Grealish has been heavily linked with Manchester City (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Manchester City have refused to comment on reports that they have made a £100million bid for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

The Premier League champions have been repeatedly linked with the England international this summer and it is now claimed that they have made an official approach for the 25-year-old.

City declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency and Villa have also remained silent on the issue.

Grealish has been a star performer for Villa
Grealish has been a star performer for Villa (Neil Hall/PA)

Grealish, who has four years remaining on his contract at Villa Park, would command a high fee.

Villa are reportedly reluctant to sell and are prepared to offer the player fresh terms but a significant offer could test their resolve.

Grealish has emerged as one of the hottest properties in the English game due to his talismanic performances for Villa. He scored six goals in the Premier League last season and also provided 10 assists. He then made four appearances for England during their run to the final of Euro 2020.

He is one of two players at the centre of considerable transfer speculation involving City this summer, with the other being Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]