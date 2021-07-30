BMX riders make history and more success for Scott – British medallists in Tokyo

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Swimmers Duncan Scott and Luke Greenbank took silver and bronze respectively in the pool, Bryony Page claimed a bronze on the trampoline and the men’s eight rowing crew also finished third.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Friday’s action at Tokyo 2020.
Gold 6, Silver 9, Bronze 9. Total 24.
Gold
Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing
Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay
Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving
Silver
Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing
Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley
Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1
Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls
Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Bronze
Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline
Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke
Day seven, men’s eight rowing
Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap
Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage
Day four, gymnastics, women’s final
Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg
Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg