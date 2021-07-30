Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021
News / UK & World

Perspex screens ‘may increase Covid-19 transmission risk if wrongly positioned’

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 4.03pm
Sage experts said there may be benefits to using screens or barriers in certain situations (Niall Carson/PA)
“Covid secure” perspex screens in workplaces may increase risk of virus transmission if they are placed in positions that block airflow or cause poor circulation, scientists advising the Government have warned.

In an undated document released on Friday by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), the experts said there is very little overall evidence on the effectiveness of these barriers at reducing infection transmission through droplets.

Evidence suggests coronavirus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe.

These particles range from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Sage experts said there may be benefits to using screens or barriers in certain situations – such as where people are sitting face-to-face and less than two metres of each other.

They added: “Screens are unlikely to provide any direct benefit in reducing exposure to the virus from droplets or aerosols when people are already located at 2m or greater or where they are not face to face.

“Unless they are designed to work with the airflow, screens are unlikely to reduce exposure to virus in smaller aerosols as they can easily pass around a screen with the airflow in a short period of time.

“There is some epidemiological and mechanistic evidence that suggests that screens could increase risks of aerosol transmission due to blocking/changing airflow patterns or creating zones of poor air circulation behind screens.”

The scientists said that whether the screens are effective will depend on layout of the space, the ventilation, the size and design of the screen and the interactions that happen in the environment.

They added: “There are large numbers of screens that are unlikely to be effective due to their design or positioning.”

The experts said further research is needed to look at the effectiveness of screens and barriers in real-world settings.

They also said it is unclear whether screens or barriers can act as reminders to people to maintain social distance or help organisations manage the layout in their environments.

The experts said: “It is also possible that screens could provide false assurance, although studies have shown that there is very little evidence of risk compensation behaviour.

“Further research is needed to understand whether there are any behavioural influences of screens and barriers.”

