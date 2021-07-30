Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pink lagoon has Argentine environmentalists seeing red

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 7.54pm
The waters of the Corfo lagoon are pink in Trelew, Chubut province, Argentina (Daniel Feldman/AP)
A bright pink lagoon is setting off red alarms for environmentalists in southern Argentina.

The pond is one of several located about 20 miles from the city of Trelew used by local industries for releasing chemicals or treated water.

Pablo Lada, a member of the SocioEnvironmental Assemblies of Chubut province, called for an independent analysis to determine what is to blame.

An aerial view of Corfo lagoon, which has turned a striking shade of pink as a result of what local environmentalists are attributing to increased pollution from a nearby industrial park, in Trelew, Chubut province, Argentina
Mr Landa said the water had taken on a rosy hue before, but “now it is striking; it is an intense pink”.

He said specialists suspect it is caused by sodium sulphite, used to help preserve shellfish.

Provincial officials have said they expect the colour to disappear in a few days.

Some local media have blamed a consortium from the regional capital Rawson, suggesting it dumped chemicals there because neighbours closer had complained about the smell.

A dead bush sticks out of the water near the shore of Corfo lagoon, that has turned a striking shade of pink
But Adriana Sanz, in charge of water treatment for the Rawson Ambiental company, denied that and suggested it was part of a campaign by an unspecified rival company to damage Rawson’s reputation.

She said her company uses a separate pond about half a mile away for its discharges of treated water and that the one that turned pink is used by the Trelew Industrial Park.

