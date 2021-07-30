Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Native American character actor Saginaw Grant dies aged 85

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 9.02pm
Saginaw Grant (EJ Flynn/AP)
Saginaw Grant, a prolific Native American character actor and hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has died aged 85.

Grant died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Wednesday at a private care facility in Hollywood, California, said Lani Carmichael, Grant’s publicist and longtime friend.

“He loved both Oklahoma and LA,” Ms Carmichael said.

“He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation.”

Born on July 20 1936 in Pawnee, Oklahoma, Grant was a US Marine Corps veteran.

He began acting in the late 1980s and played character roles in dozens of films and television shows over the last three decades, including The Lone Ranger, The World’s Fastest Indian and Breaking Bad, according to Grant’s IMDB filmography.

Grant was active for years in the powwow circuit in California and travelled around the globe to speak to people about Native American culture, Ms Carmichael said.

“His motto in life was always respect one another and don’t talk about one another in a negative way,” she said.

Grant was also active in the Native American veterans community and participated for years in the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans, said Joseph Podlasek, the event’s organiser.

“He thought it was important for Native people to get recognised as veterans,” Mr Podlasek said.

“He was kind and gentle, and very humble.”

A memorial for Grant will be held in the Los Angeles area, but details have not been finalised, Ms Carmichael said.

