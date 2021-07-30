Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Proof of jabs and mask required for audience members when Broadway reopens

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 12.17am
A signpost for Broadway in New York (Martin Keene/PA)
Broadway theatregoers will need to prove they have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and masks will be required when theatres reopen in the coming weeks, producers announced.

Audience members will have to wear face coverings and show proof they are fully vaccinated by a FDA or WHO-authorised vaccine when they enter the theatres until at least the end of October, the Broadway League said in a news release.

“Get vaccinated, and we’ll see you in the fall (autumn),” tweeted Broadway and TV star Jeremy Jordan.

Composer Jason Robert Brown also agreed with the move: “That’s right.

“That’s where we’re at.”

A theatre on Broadway (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
There will be exceptions to the vaccine rule for children under 12, who are not yet eligible for any of the approved shots, and for people with a medical condition or religious belief that prevents vaccination, the theatre operators said.

Those individuals will need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Masks are required for the audience except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

The League said theatre owners anticipate a review of the safety policies in September and may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates after October.

“This is what we have as a community on Broadway decided and then we’re going to reevaluate it in October.

“It’s still fluid,” Bonnie Comley, board president of The Drama League, said.

“This should be a positive thing.

“All these different unions that don’t always agree have come together to be able to do this before people come into the theatre.”

The move comes a day after Actors’ Equity Association, the union which represents nearly 52,000 actors and stage managers, said it would require cast and crew members to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A Broadway sign (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Company members who are not vaccinated, including those under the age of 12, must continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing when possible and undergo testing at least twice a week.

The protocols apply to both Broadway productions and Equity-backed shows across the nation.

Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show is the only performance currently running on Broadway.

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over is set to open Wednesday at the August Wilson Theatre.

Most other theatres will open in September or October after being shuttered since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.

Ticket holders for performances scheduled through October 31 will be notified of the vaccination policy, Broadway League officials said.

For performances in November 2021 and beyond, the theatre operators will review the policy and made changes if science dictates, they said.

“As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I’m pleased that the theatre owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses,” Broadway League President Charlotte St Martin said in a statement.

