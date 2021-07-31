Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dina Asher-Smith misses out on 100 metres final in Tokyo

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 11.53am Updated: July 31 2021, 11.57am
Dina Asher-Smith missed out on the 100 metres final in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith suffered an Olympic shock after failing to make the 100 metres final.

The 25-year-old was expected to challenge for a medal but finished third in her semi-final to crash out in Tokyo.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita did make the final though as one of the fastest losers after clocking 11 seconds.

Asher-Smith, the 200m world champion, had withdrawn from the British Grand Prix in Gateshead earlier this month with a hamstring injury.

She said in her build-up her hamstring had been “grumpy” but insisted she was fully fit yet her performances suggested anything but.

Asher-Smith was unconvincing in the heats and qualified joint 11th fastest after running 11.07secs.

She only managed 11.05secs in the semi-final even when the event had been rocked by the suspension of Blessing Okagbare after she failed a drugs test.

The Nigerian was due to run against Asher-Smith in the first semi but was sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit having tested positive for Human Growth Hormone.

Okagbare was expected to challenge for a medal and her absence should have helped clear the path to the final for the Team GB athletics captain.

But she struggled again as Switzerland’s Ajla Del Ponte finished ahead of her in second.

Asha Philip came eighth in the second heat in 11.30s and did not progress to the final as Jamaica’s double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce qualified fastest in 10.73s.

