Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

BMXer Charlotte Worthington a ‘good role model’ for girls, says mother

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 12.42pm
Charlotte Worthington (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Charlotte Worthington (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Aspiring freestyle BMXers can look up to Charlotte Worthington as an example, her mother has said, as she bids for a place in the Olympic final.

Worthington, from Manchester, came fourth in the first seeding trial, meaning she could win a spot in the freestyle final on Sunday if she succeeds in a second seeding event later on Saturday.

The sport has enjoyed a high profile this year thanks to the success of Bethany Shriever, who won gold in women’s BMX racing, and “Prince of Peckham” Kye Whyte, who took silver in the men’s BMX racing.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eight
Charlotte Worthington during the seeding event (Marijan Murat/DPA/PA)

Worthington’s mother Sarah spoke proudly of her daughter’s achievements so far.

She told Times Radio: “Charlotte is a good role model for the girls, I think.

“She would have come second or third (in the first seeding event) but she did this amazing trick called a flare at the end and that was out of time. She did brilliantly well to get seeded fourth. We’re looking forward to watching it tonight.”

After UK Sport withdrew funding for women’s BMX and men’s mountain biking, the 25-year-old worked 40 hours a week in a Mexican restaurant as she trained for this year’s Games.

Her mother added: “She just really did BMX freestyle as a hobby, which she loved. She tried to cut her shifts down (at the restaurant) so she could get more time in the skate park but she still managed to keep going off to competitions all over the place. She’d use her holiday time at work to go and do stuff.

“The big turning point was this funding from British Cycling. She had a proper way (to do it) which meant she could give up the shift work and then she rapidly improved and ended up winning the World Championship in China. That qualified her for the Olympics.”

The category is new to the Olympics, so Worthington could win place in the history books as one of the first people to win a medal for BMX freestyling.

BMX racing made its debut in Bejing 13 years ago.

Worthington’s mother said: “I’m hoping in this second final round that she just manages to get in because she has still got some more tricks that she hasn’t shown yet.

“She’s got one that she was working on that is amazing. I’m just hoping that she manages to get in all the tricks that she wants within the time, because then she’s managed to do the best that she can actually do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier