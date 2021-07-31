Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Murder probe launched after woman’s body found

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 4.37pm
Police are investigating a woman’s death at a property in Unett Street, Lozells, Birmingham (Steve Parsons/PA)
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Unett Street, Lozells, just after 6am on Saturday where the teenager was found with fatal injuries.

The force said searches are under way to trace a man seen leaving the building shortly before the emergency services were called.

West Midlands Police said searches are under way to trace a man seen leaving the building shortly before the emergency services were called (Steve Parsons/PA)

He is believed to have been known to the dead woman, police said.

A cordon is in place at the property while forensic investigations take place.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “This is a tragic death of a young woman with her whole life ahead of her.

“We are speaking to other residents at the multi-occupancy address and exploring CCTV to understand what has happened.

“We have a suspect who we are keen to speak to, who is thought to be known to the young woman.”

Anyone with information can contact the force by Live Chat on its website or call 101 quoting log 765 of 31/7.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

