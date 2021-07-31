Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jacques Nienaber hints Rassie Erasmus’ rant allowed Springboks to focus on rugby

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 9.09pm
Rassie Erasmus, pictured, took the focus off the Springboks ahead of their second-Test win over the British and Irish Lions (Steve Haag/PA)
Rassie Erasmus, pictured, took the focus off the Springboks ahead of their second-Test win over the British and Irish Lions (Steve Haag/PA)

Jacques Nienaber has hinted Rassie Erasmus’ social media rant allowed South Africa to focus on squaring the British and Irish Lions series out of the spotlight.

The Springboks battered the Lions 27-9 in Cape Town to level the series at one win apiece, and tee up a decisive third Test next Saturday.

The hosts won the second half 21-0 to stun Warren Gatland’s Lions, with Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am claiming well-worked tries.

South Africa v British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Second Test – Cape Town Stadium
Jacques Nienaber, pictured, was full of praise for his victorious Springboks (Steve Haag/PA)

Rugby director Erasmus’ 62-minute online rant against officiating from the Lions’ 22-17 first Test victory dominated the build-up to Saturday’s second encounter.

And head coach Nienaber suggested that allowed the Springboks to focus on shoring up their approach, ahead of a convincing second-Test victory over the tourists.

“Rassie as our director of rugby had something on his mind, something that we discussed,” said Nienaber. “That’s off-field stuff, and we knew we had to focus on the rugby.

“So hats off to the players. We had a review, a tough week because of that, we were hard on each other. It’s not just players, it’s coaches as well, sometimes we get things wrong.

“But we put our hands up and say ‘Listen I made a mistake there’. We just focus on rugby and the things we can control. That’s basically what we did.

“The other stuff is off-field stuff and that was handled by our director of rugby, and our stuff was on-field.”

Boks wing Cheslin Kolbe was fortunate to escape with a yellow card for tackling Conor Murray in the air.

But Nienaber insisted the officials made the right decision in not sending off the Toulouse speedster.

“I thought it was the right call, that they made,” said Nienaber. “There’s a clear process that they follow when they go through foul play.

“It would take five minutes to sit here and go through that in detail, but there’s a clear process that they have to go through, and I thought it was followed to the ‘T’.”

Flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit suffered a shoulder injury and is likely to miss the third Test.

“Obviously Pieter-Steph is a guy that won’t come off normally in a game,” said Nienaber. “But the assessment on his shoulder hasn’t been done by the medical team yet; it will take 48 hours for a proper diagnosis with all the special investigations to be done. But he’s not normally a guy that comes off in a game.”

The Lions took a 9-6 lead into half-time but were systematically picked off by the Boks after the break, with the hosts gaining near-total set-piece dominance by the end of the contest.

Lood De Jager’s introduction in the back-row allowed the Springboks to solve their line-out shortcomings, and the front-row replacements wrestled control of the scrum.

The Lions had precious few answers, leaving the entire series to hinge on the third and final Test.

Siya Kolisi had admitted feeling disrespected by referee Nic Berry in the first Test, further ratcheting up tensions after Erasmus’ unprecedented online rant.

And the back-rower admitted in the wake of his side’s second-Test victory that he had endured his most testing week as Springboks captain.

“That’s the toughest week I’ve ever had to face as a leader,” said Kolisi. “But I was just able to focus on the game. We knew what we needed to do, we had the same pressure as the World Cup but a bit more, because it’s only every 12 years that we play the Lions.

“As a team we go back to what we know, system, structures. So now it’s game on for next week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier