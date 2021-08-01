Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – August 1

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 1.11am
What the papers say – August 1 (PA)
Kebabs for coronavirus jabs and a second baby for Prime Minister Boris and Carrie Johnson feature among the headlines on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph writes people will be given shopping vouchers, pizzas and other incentives if they have a coronavirus vaccine as the Government seek to “revive” the “ailing rollout”.

The Sunday People carries a similar story with the headline of “kebabs for jabs” as young people will get “rewards” for getting a vaccine.

The Sunday Times leads with reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak has written to Mr Johnson calling for the easing of travel restrictions, telling the PM that Britain’s approach is “out of step with our international competitors”.

The Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express and Daily Star on Sunday all lead on Mrs Johnson saying she is expecting a baby.

The Observer carries a story about an aide to Sir Keir Starmer warning millions of voters that Labour lost to the Conservatives have “little idea what the party stands for”.

And The Independent reports almost 400 asylum seekers have been waiting for a decision on whether they can stay in the UK for more than a decade.

