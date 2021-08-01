Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Today at the Games: Charlotte Worthington grabs BMX freestyle gold for GB

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 7.03am Updated: August 1 2021, 10.29am
Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington with her gold medal following victory in the women’s BMX freestyle final (Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington with her gold medal following victory in the women’s BMX freestyle final (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Great Britain enjoyed more BMX success on Sunday morning in Tokyo as Charlotte Worthington emulated Beth Shriever by winning gold.

This time it came in the inaugural freestyle competition, with Declan Brooks taking bronze in the men’s event, while the final morning of swimming brought a record eighth medal for Britain in the men’s 4×100 metres medley relay.

The quartet of Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott claimed silver behind the United States, with Scott becoming the first British athlete in any sport to win four medals at one Olympics.

Great Britain’s (left-right) Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty after winning the silver medal in the men’s 4x100m medley relay
Great Britain’s (left-right) Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty after winning the silver medal in the men’s 4x100m medley relay (Joe Giddens/PA)

Here the PA news agency takes a look at what has happened so far and what might happen next.

What’s happened so far?

Declan Brooks claimed Britain's fourth BMX medal with freestyle bronze
Declan Brooks claimed Britain’s fourth BMX medal with freestyle bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Worthington was well down the field after falling on her first run but nailed the second, landing the first ever 360 backflip to be performed in a women’s competition to earn a monster score of 97.50, which proved to be untouchable. It was a ninth gold medal for Britain, and was swiftly followed by a bronze for Brooks, who also improved on his second run. It has been a brilliant Olympics for Britain in the pool, with a final tally of four golds, three silvers and a bronze, surpassing the seven medals won in 1908.

Abigail Irozuru leaps into the long jump final
Abigail Irozuru leaps into the long jump final (Martin Rickett/PA)

At Sea Forest Park, Britain are in a superb position in equestrian eventing, leading the team competition by a huge margin and with Oliver Townend heading the field in the individual event ahead of the show jumping. In boxing, Ben Whittaker edged into the men’s light-heavyweight final while Pat McCormack will fight for welterweight gold after his scheduled semi-final opponent withdrew through injury. Super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke is guaranteed a bronze after his opponent was disqualified.

Team GB’s Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy of Ireland were involved in a seven-way play-off for bronze in the men’s golf after Xander Schauffele won gold for the United States and Rory Sabbatini took silver for Slovakia. However, Casey’s challenge ended after the first additional hole and McIlroy eventually finished in a tie for fourth, with Chinese Taipei’s CT Pan edging Collin Morikawa of the US to a place on the podium.

Simone Biles, meanwhile, has pulled out of another individual gymnastics final, this time the floor, leaving the beam as her only potential opportunity. At the Olympics Stadium, Abigail Irozuru and Jazmin Sawyers both reached the long jump final while Lizzie Bird became the first British woman to make a steeplechase final.

What’s coming up?

Another big night at the Olympic Stadium will see British trio Zharnel Hughes, CJ Ujah and Reece Prescod all bid to reach the 100m final, where Trayvon Bromell of the US and Canadian Andre De Grasse are the favourites, at 13.50 BST, while Tom Gale competes in the high jump final. Elliot Giles and Daniel Rowden run in the 800m semi-finals. The individual gymnastics finals begin this evening with Max Whitlock defending his pommel horse title at 10.41, while Great Britain take on India in the men’s hockey quarter-finals at 13.00. The men’s tennis final features Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Social media moment

  • Olympics Live - BBC 1 0900, 1220; BBC2 England 1305.
  • Olympic Breakfast - BBC One 0600
  • Basketball - Eurosport 2 0915, 1300
  • Beach volleyball - Eurosport 2 1115, 1400
  • Diving - Eurosport 1 0700
  • Golf - Eurosport 2 0545
  • Gymnastics - Eurosport 1 0845
  • Sailing - Eurosport 2 0810
  • Tennis - Eurosport 1 0400

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]