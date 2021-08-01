Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jemma Reekie feels no extra pressure to deliver some track success for Team GB

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 10.03am
Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie reached the women’s 800m final. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie reached the women’s 800m final. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jemma Reekie dismissed any extra pressure as the spotlight turned on her to deliver for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old reached Tuesday’s 800 metres final along with Great Britain team-mates Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Bell.

Team GB’s chances at the Olympic Stadium suffered a damaging blow after Dina Asher-Smith pulled out of the 200m and revealed she suffered a serious hamstring injury last month.

Dina Asher-Smith was hampered by injury
Dina Asher-Smith was hampered by injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

She failed to reach the 100m final – won by Elaine Thompson-Herah in 10.61 seconds on Saturday – and broke down in tears as she explained she nearly did not make it to Tokyo.

Asher-Smith was expected to challenge for both the 100m and 200m but Reekie insisted there is still no more weight on her to claim a maiden senior medal and help salvage British hopes on the track.

She said: “I don’t feel pressure from anyone else, I put a lot of pressure on myself and I expect a lot from myself. I’m quite hard on myself, I just want to do well. I don’t feel pressure from elsewhere.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eight
Reekie is joined in the final by Alex Bell and Keely Hodgkinson. (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I was watching every sport and every time someone gets a medal, no matter the sport, it lifts all the athletes.

“British 800 metres running is amazing right now and I’m so excited looking ahead. I definitely think the British girls can do well in the final.

“I stand on the start line to try to win it and I’ll do the same again. If I come away with a medal I’ll be really happy.”

Reekie came second in her semi-final in one minute 59.77 seconds with Hodgkinson winning her semi-final while Bell finished third in her semi but still qualified faster than her team-mates in 1.58.83 minutes.

“It was a really good race, I executed it well, listened to my coach and I’m looking forward to the final,” said Reekie.

“I’m really confident and that’s come from the training I’ve done in the last few weeks in the holding camp. I know I’m in amazing shape but it’s an Olympic final, I’ve got to race it smart.

“I’m not under-23s any more, I can’t afford to make mistakes. I’ll just do my best and hopefully come away with a medal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier