Who are Team GB’s athletics medal hopefuls after Dina Asher-Smith injury blow?

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 10.03am
Dina Asher-Smith’s hopes of individual medals are in tatters after injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith’s injury nightmare has left Team GB without their biggest individual medal hope at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the athletes who could boost Team GB in track and field.

Jemma Reekie – 800m

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eight
Reekie reached the 800m final with ease (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 23-year old has been bullish about her chances and refused to roll back after an impressive semi final.

She was one of two athletes to go under two minutes in the heats – along with Jamaica’s Natoya Goule – and went sub-two minutes again in the semis.

Trained by Laura Muir’s coach Andy Young she is a major contender for a first senior medal and even victory.

Keely Hodgkinson – 800m

The 19-year-old’s rapid rise has left her on the brink of Olympic stardom.

Hodgkinson beat Muir and Reekie to become British 800m champion in June to underline her potential.

She has taken the spotlight in her stride and it would be no surprise to see her on the podium.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson – heptathlon

Johnson-Thompson’s injury battles are public now after she ruptured her Achilles in December and needed surgery.

The world champion has been successful just to make it to Tokyo after her recovery and lack of serious competitions this year.

She may not be in peak condition – and it will not be the titanic battle with defending champion Nafi Thiam which was expected last year – but she cannot be written off just yet.

Holly Bradshaw – pole vault

Muller British Athletics Championships 2021 – Day Two – Manchester Regional Arena
Holly Bradshaw set a new British record of 4.90m in June. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Her clearance of 4.90m at the British trials would have been enough to win a silver medal at the World Championship in 2019.

Bradshaw finished sixth at London 2012, fifth in Rio and fourth at the Worlds in Doha two years ago.

She has largely gone under the radar in terms of GB medal contenders but her experience could be key this year.

Josh Kerr

Muller British Athletics Championships 2021 – Day Two – Manchester Regional Arena
Josh Kerr beat Jake Wightman to the British title in Manchester. (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 23-year-old came sixth at the World Championships in Doha and has the potential to win in Japan.

He is making his Olympic debut and knocked a second off his personal best in June to post three minutes 31.55 seconds.

Team-mate Jake Wightman could also be in contention but needs to be in the sprint at the end to have a chance.

