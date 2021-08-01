Shock 100m triumph a ‘dream come true’ for Lamont Marcell Jacobs

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs admitted he was in dreamland after his shock 100 metres victory at the Olympics.

The Texas-born sprinter clocked 9.80 seconds in Tokyo on Sunday to finish ahead of the USA’s Fred Kerley and Andre De Grasse of Canada.

Jacobs, the reigning 60m European Indoor champion, became the first man to win the 100m other than Usain Bolt since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

The 26-year-old was previously a long jumper, winning the Italian Championship in 2016, and struggled to grasp what he had achieved.

“I don’t know, it’s a dream, a dream, it is fantastic. Maybe tomorrow I can imagine what they are saying, but today it is incredible,” he said, after becoming the first European to win the Olympic 100m title since Linford Christie in 1992.

“It was my childhood dream to win an Olympic Games and obviously a dream can turn into something different, but to run this final and win it is a dream come true.

“I want to thank my family that has always supported me, my children and my mum, who has been my number one fan since I was a child, and my team, who have followed me, and those who support me.

“It is amazing, it is fantastic, it is a dream, Olympic champion in 100m, I have no words.”

Kerley, who won 400m bronze at the World Championships two years ago, admitted he knew little about the new champion.

“I really didn’t know anything about him. It was my first time racing him at the Monaco Diamond League (in July). He did a fantastic job,” he said.

“I executed the race perfectly and I came up with a silver medal. I can’t complain. The race was a beautiful race. I got a personal best and a silver medal. I am blessed to be at the biggest stage of my career.”

Team GB’s Zharnel Hughes, the first Briton in a men’s 100m final in 21 years, was disqualified for a massive false start and was forced to watch from the sidelines. He admitted afterwards he had cramped up and had no alternative but to move early.

Yohan Blake missed out on the final meaning there were no Jamaicans in the last eight for the first time since Sydney 2000.

Jacobs, Kerley and De Grasse celebrate after the 100m in Tokyo. (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 31-year-old, the joint second fastest man in the world, then insisted it would be his last Games.

“It’s definitely my last Olympics. You know track is not easy. I won’t be ungrateful. I’ve gained a lot,” he said.

Hughes stormed to win his semi-final in 9.98secs, the first time he had run sub-10 this year.

Hughes impressed in the 100m semi-finals. (Martin Rickett/PA)

After Daryll Neita reached the women’s final on Saturday, it was the first time in 37 years – since the Los Angeles Games of 1984 – that Team GB had athletes reach both finals.

Reece Prescod was disqualified from the first semi-final for a false start, while CJ Ujah finished fifth in 10.11secs to bow out.

“To be honest it’s just my fault, I’m not going to shy away from it, not going to blame anything, or make an excuse for it,” said Prescod.

“I’m a professional athlete. I shouldn’t have false started – I was amped up, I was really, really amped up.”

Great Britain’s Reece Prescod was disqualified for a false start. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jacobs’ win came quickly after team-mate Gianmarco Tamberi shared the high jump title with Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim after they both cleared 2.37m.

An appeal for Team GB’s Daniel Rowden was being considered following the 800m semi-final after claims he was impeded. The 23-year-old missed out on the final along with Elliot Giles.

Sisters Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember missed out on the 100m hurdles final after coming fifth and seventh respectively in the semi-finals.

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas won the triple jump and set a huge new world record of 15.67m.

Earlier, Abigail Irozuru qualified for Tuesday’s long jump final after a season’s best of 6.75m.

She is joined by Jazmin Sawyers, who finished in the top 12 after jumping 6.62m, although Lorraine Ugen failed to progress with a jump of 6.05m.

Lizzie Bird became the first British woman to reach the steeplechase final after finishing fifth.