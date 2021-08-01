Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hundreds mark Emancipation Day and demand better support for Windrush generation

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 6.03pm
Esther Stanford-Xosei speaks at the Emancipation Day gathering at Max Roach Park in Brixton (Steve Parsons/PA)
Hundreds of people have gathered in south London to mark Emancipation Day and to call for reparations and restored citizenship for the Windrush generation and their descendants.

The event, organised by a coalition of campaigning groups, was staged in Max Roach Park, Brixton, where the crowd listened to speeches backing solidarity with African people as they marked the end of slavery in the British Empire.

Organisers included the African Emancipation Day Reparations March Committee and the Stop the Ma’angamizi (We Charge Gencocide) Ecocide Campaign.

Esther Stanford-Xosei, spokeswoman for the African Emancipation Day Reparations March Committee and co-ordinator general of the Stop the Ma’angamizi campaign, described the event as a day of “non-violent direct action”.

People from Windrush and Reparatory Justice groups from around the UK attend an Emancipation Day gathering at the Max Roach Park, in Brixton, London. (Steve Parsons/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “This is not just about compensation, reparation is about repairing harm, and there’s a lot of harm going on today.

“We are in a state of emergency. Our children are dying, we have been misled, we have been hoodwinked. Our people have been sold a lie about our life here in Britain. Now, after many of our foreparents have worked their butts off, they’re being deported.

“We are here today, honouring so-called Emancipation Day. But we’re also sending a key message to the British state and other European governments that we have not forgotten the injustices against our foreparents.”

Lorna Downer, 55, and the Rev Fujo Malaika, 51, travelled from Manchester to attend the event.

Ms Malaika told PA: “We’ve been coming down for years, we’re passionate about our people. We want to see change, we want our people to stop experiencing racism. We’re letting the community know we want change too.”

People played drums during the event in Max Roach park. (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ms Downer added: “It’s about supporting the call for reparations and for things to change. It’s about people realising the truth about Emancipation Day because history has been mistold.”

Another event in nearby Windrush Square, organised by the Windrush Defenders Group and the Manchester Reparatory Justice Forum, also heard speeches.

Some members then walked to Buckingham Palace and handed in a manifesto calling for better support for members of the Windrush generation.

Anthony Brown, co-founder of Windrush Defenders Legal, said: “We all have to understand the issues. If we have members of our community being treated in the way like the Windrush generation, this will continue.

“We, the British public, have to decide how we’re going to address that and repair the harm that has been done.”

