Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Lewis Hamilton reveals long Covid ‘lingering’ after podium finish in Hungary

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 6.23pm Updated: August 1 2021, 9.31pm
Lewis Hamilton says he has been suffering with symptoms of long Covid (Florion Goga/Pool via AP)
Lewis Hamilton says he has been suffering with symptoms of long Covid (Florion Goga/Pool via AP)

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is suffering with the symptoms of long Covid after he required medical attention in the wake of Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion drove superbly to race from last to third – later upgraded to second following Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification – and take the lead of the Formula One world championship following a frenetic race at the Hungaroring.

But Hamilton was visibly struggling after the 70-lap race. He was assisted on to the podium, and then appeared unable to summon the strength to hold his celebratory champagne bottle.

Hamilton, who contracted coronavirus in Dubai last December and was ruled out of the subsequent Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, was taken to see the Mercedes team doctor.

A spokesperson for the Silver Arrows said the British driver was suffering with dizziness and fatigue.

Hamilton missed his post-race television interviews, before arriving late to the FIA’s official press conference for the top three finishers.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to anyone particularly about long Covid, but I think it is lingering there.

“I was having real dizziness and everything got a bit blurry on the podium. I have been fighting with staying healthy following what happened at the end of last year, but still it’s a battle.

“I remember the effects of when I had Covid, and training has been different ever since then. The level of fatigue that you get is different and it’s a real challenge.

“I’m trying to keep training and preparing as best I can. Who knows what it was today? Maybe it was hydration, I don’t know, but it was definitely different.”

Hamilton said he also felt unwell during the British Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

Lewis Hamilton File Photo
Lewis Hamilton said he suffered “something similar” at Silverstone last month but Sunday was “way worse” (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He added: “I suffered with something similar (last month) at Silverstone, but today was way worse.”

After the press conference finished, Hamilton sat in his seat alongside the surprise winner of Sunday’s race, Esteban Ocon. Hamilton was then helped to his feet by the Frenchman and a member of Mercedes’ staff.

The 36-year-old will now have the best part of four weeks away from competition before the next round at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on August 29.

Hamilton, who heads into the summer break holding an eight-point advantage over Max Verstappen in his quest for a record-breaking eighth title, last year said he felt happy to be alive after battling with Covid-19.

The Briton lost four kilograms as he fought the virus, but rushed back to take part in last season’s concluding round in Abu Dhabi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]