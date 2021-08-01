Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Teenager in critical condition after stabbing in north London

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 9.39pm
Police were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon (Peter Byrne/PA)
A teenager has been left in a critical condition after being stabbed in north London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Adams Road in Tottenham just after 2pm on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries and was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said the hospital has given an update saying: “The boy is in a critical condition.”

A crime scene is in place at the location, with inquiries into the incident “ongoing”.

Police officers had attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

No arrests have been made, the Met added.

