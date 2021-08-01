News / UK & World Teenager in critical condition after stabbing in north London By Press Association August 1 2021, 9.39pm Police were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon (Peter Byrne/PA) A teenager has been left in a critical condition after being stabbed in north London. The Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Adams Road in Tottenham just after 2pm on Sunday. A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries and was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene. A spokesman for the force said the hospital has given an update saying: “The boy is in a critical condition.” A crime scene is in place at the location, with inquiries into the incident “ongoing”. Police officers had attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. No arrests have been made, the Met added. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Teenage girl dies after ‘domestic disturbance’ at holiday park Man arrested after police officer suffers broken leg in e-scooter collision Police issue drugs warning after man dies and two others taken to hospital Second arrest in fatal stabbing investigation