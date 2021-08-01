Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021
News / UK & World

77-year-old arrested after 74-year-old man dies following suspected crash

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 10.41pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

A 77-year-old man has been arrested after a 74-year-old died following a suspected car collision in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were flagged down at around 11.15pm on Saturday by a motorist after a man was found seriously injured in Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough.

He is believed to have been struck by a car.

Medics were called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being assisted by trained officers.

Detectives said a 77-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is in police custody.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting Incident 523 of July 30.

