77-year-old arrested after 74-year-old man dies following suspected crash

A 77-year-old man has been arrested after a 74-year-old died following a suspected car collision in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were flagged down at around 11.15pm on Saturday by a motorist after a man was found seriously injured in Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough.

He is believed to have been struck by a car.

Medics were called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being assisted by trained officers.

Detectives said a 77-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is in police custody.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting Incident 523 of July 30.