Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman’s inquest set to begin

The full jury inquest into the death of terrorist Sudesh Amman on a south London street is due to begin.

The 20-year-old was shot by two police marksmen after he stole a 20cm knife from a shop in Streatham High Road on Sunday February 2 2020 and stabbed two bystanders while wearing a fake suicide vest.

Both his victims survived.

Police conduct a fingertip search following the terror attack in Streatham High Road (Aaron Chown/PA)

Amman, originally of Harrow, north-west London, had been under surveillance following his release from HMP Belmarsh 10 days earlier.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to six counts of possessing documents containing terrorist information and seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications in November 2018.

He was released in January 2020, two-thirds of the way through his three-year and four-month sentence.

Sudesh Amman stabbed two people on Streatham High Road in February 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

His inquest, held before a jury at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, is listed to last up to three weeks.

It is expected to examine Amman’s background, his time in prison, his movements in the days between release and the atrocity, and police surveillance.

A post-mortem examination previously recorded the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage and gunshot wounds to the neck and abdomen.