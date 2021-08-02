Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman’s inquest set to begin

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 2.50am
Police activity at the scene following the terror attack (Aaron Chown/PA)
Police activity at the scene following the terror attack (Aaron Chown/PA)

The full jury inquest into the death of terrorist Sudesh Amman on a south London street is due to begin.

The 20-year-old was shot by two police marksmen after he stole a 20cm knife from a shop in Streatham High Road on Sunday February 2 2020 and stabbed two bystanders while wearing a fake suicide vest.

Both his victims survived.

Streatham terror attack
Police conduct a fingertip search following the terror attack in Streatham High Road (Aaron Chown/PA)

Amman, originally of Harrow, north-west London, had been under surveillance following his release from HMP Belmarsh 10 days earlier.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to six counts of possessing documents containing terrorist information and seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications in November 2018.

He was released in January 2020, two-thirds of the way through his three-year and four-month sentence.

Streatham terror attack
Sudesh Amman stabbed two people on Streatham High Road in February 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

His inquest, held before a jury at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, is listed to last up to three weeks.

It is expected to examine Amman’s background, his time in prison, his movements in the days between release and the atrocity, and police surveillance.

A post-mortem examination previously recorded the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage and gunshot wounds to the neck and abdomen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier