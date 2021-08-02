Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 5.03am
Charlotte Worthington won the gold medal in the women’s BMX freestyle at Tokyo 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Charlotte Worthington won the gold medal in the women’s BMX freestyle at Tokyo 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Great Britain reached the 10 gold medal mark at Tokyo 2020 as the second weekend of competition began.

The Hundred continued to entertain fans, while the British and Irish Lions were forced into a decider against South Africa following a defeat in Cape Town.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.

Suesa, ridden by jockey William Buick, powered to victory in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood
Suesa, ridden by William Buick, powered to victory in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood (John Walton/PA)
Jonathan Brownlee, Alex Yee, Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown celebrated gold in the triathlon mixed relay for Great Britain
Jonathan Brownlee, Alex Yee, Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown celebrated gold in the triathlon mixed relay for Great Britain (Danny Lawson/PA)
Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson receive their gold medals for the mixed 4 x 100m medley relay
Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson receive their gold medals for the mixed 4 x 100m medley relay (Adam Davy/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eight
Dina Asher-Smith bowed out in the semi-finals of the 100 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)
London Spirit v Southern Brave – The Hundred – Lord’s
Southern Brave’s George Garton enjoyed seeing London Spirit’s Joe Denly caught out (PA)
Jamaica enjoyed a clean sweep in the women's 100m final as Elaine Thompson-Herah, centre, took gold
Jamaica enjoyed a clean sweep in the women’s 100m final as Elaine Thompson-Herah, centre, took gold (Joe Giddens/PA)
South Africa beat the British and Irish Lions in a bruising 27-9 victory to set up a decider in the three-match series
South Africa beat the British and Irish Lions in a bruising 27-9 victory to set up a decider in the three-match series (Steve Haag/PA)
Charlotte Worthington celebrates her gold medal in the women's BMX freestyle
Charlotte Worthington celebrates her gold medal in the women’s BMX freestyle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Nine
Great Britain’s Declan Brooks took BMX bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou looks frustrated after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Hearts in their cinch Premiership opener
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou looks frustrated after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Hearts in their cinch Premiership opener (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton arrived late for his media conference at the Hungaroring (Florion Goga/AP)
Max Whitlock successfully defended his Olympic title on the pommel horse in Tokyo
Max Whitlock successfully defended his Olympic title on the pommel horse in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Nine
Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi celebrated his ‘joint’ gold medal in the high jump (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Nine
Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was disqualified from the Men’s 100 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Nine
The men’s 100m was won by Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Martin Rickett/PA)
Roelof van der Merwe with a desperate dive for London Spirit, who lost to Southern Brave
Roelof van der Merwe with a desperate dive for London Spirit, who lost to Southern Brave (Steven Paston/PA)
Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – Emerald Headingley Stadium
George Williams scored a late drop-goal on his Warrington Wolves debut to secure a 27-26 victory over Leeds Rhinos (Richard Sellers/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier