The sporting weekend in pictures

Great Britain reached the 10 gold medal mark at Tokyo 2020 as the second weekend of competition began.

The Hundred continued to entertain fans, while the British and Irish Lions were forced into a decider against South Africa following a defeat in Cape Town.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.

Suesa, ridden by William Buick, powered to victory in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood (John Walton/PA)

Jonathan Brownlee, Alex Yee, Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown celebrated gold in the triathlon mixed relay for Great Britain (Danny Lawson/PA)

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson receive their gold medals for the mixed 4 x 100m medley relay (Adam Davy/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith bowed out in the semi-finals of the 100 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)

Southern Brave’s George Garton enjoyed seeing London Spirit’s Joe Denly caught out (PA)

Jamaica enjoyed a clean sweep in the women’s 100m final as Elaine Thompson-Herah, centre, took gold (Joe Giddens/PA)

South Africa beat the British and Irish Lions in a bruising 27-9 victory to set up a decider in the three-match series (Steve Haag/PA)

Charlotte Worthington celebrates her gold medal in the women’s BMX freestyle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Great Britain’s Declan Brooks took BMX bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou looks frustrated after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Hearts in their cinch Premiership opener (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lewis Hamilton arrived late for his media conference at the Hungaroring (Florion Goga/AP)

Max Whitlock successfully defended his Olympic title on the pommel horse in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi celebrated his ‘joint’ gold medal in the high jump (Martin Rickett/PA)

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was disqualified from the Men’s 100 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)

The men’s 100m was won by Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Martin Rickett/PA)

Roelof van der Merwe with a desperate dive for London Spirit, who lost to Southern Brave (Steven Paston/PA)