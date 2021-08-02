Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Square agrees to £21 billion deal for buy now, pay later firm Afterpay

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 5.05am Updated: August 2 2021, 7.46am
Digital payments company Square Inc says it has agreed to acquire Australian buy now, pay later company Afterpay (PA)
Digital payments company Square Inc says it has agreed to acquire Australian buy now, pay later company Afterpay in an all-stock deal valued at about 29 billion dollars (£20.8 billion).

Square, whose chief executive officer Jack Dorsey is also the founder of Twitter, allows retailers to process credit card transactions using devices that plug into tablets or smartphones.

The San Francisco-based company said it plans to integrate Afterpay into its services, enabling merchants to offer customers the option to pay for goods later without relying on a credit card. Afterpay users would be able to manage their installment payments directly in Square’s cash app.

“Square and Afterpay have a shared purpose,” Mr Dorsey said in a statement.

Some 70 million people use Square’s cash app, while as of June 30 Afterpay was serving more than 16 million users and nearly 100,000 merchants, including major retailers, the company said.

Instalment plans are popular with retailers because they encourage customers to spend more money and enable those with insufficient funds or credit at the time of purchase to walk out of a store with the item they want.

Payments are made in multiple instalments over time, without interest — unless customers are late, in which case additional fees or interest may kick in.

“Afterpay is deeply committed to helping people spend responsibly without incurring service fees for those who pay on time,” the companies said in a joint press release announcing the transaction.

Square said it agreed to buy all of the company’s shares. Afterpay shareholders will get 0.375 shares of Square Class A common stock for each share of Afterpay, a 31% premium above its closing price on Friday.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2022.

