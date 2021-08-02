Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Today at the Games: Sailing finals postponed as Team GB seek more gold

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 7.03am
Team GB will have to wait to claim medals in the sailing (Thomas Lovelock/SailGP/PA)
Great Britain will go in search of more gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 10.

There are strong hopes of success as the equestrian team and individual finals wrap up later on Monday, before attention switches to the Gymnastics Centre at the women’s floor final.

There had also been big hopes in the sailing – with Britain targeting medals in both the men’s and women’s skiff finals – but that will have to wait for Tuesday as poor conditions in Enoshima forced the postponement of the racing.

Here the PA news agency breaks down everything you need to know about Monday’s action.

What’s happened so far?

Laura Muir comfortably progressed into the 1500m semi-finals
Laura Muir comfortably progressed into the 1500m semi-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

Anyone looking for results from the sailing will have to wait until Tuesday.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are in the medal mix in the women’s 49er FX but racing never got going on Monday morning due to the winds being too light.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell were also due to race in the men’s 49er class which will likewise shift to Tuesday’s schedule.

At the Olympic Stadium, Laura Muir eased into Wednesday’s semi-finals of the women’s 1500 metres as she took second place in her heat behind Canada’s Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.

The favourite, the Netherland’s Sifan Hassan, fell at the start of the final lap of her heat but overhauled the field to win. Team GB’s Katie Snowden also progressed but Revee Walcott-Nolan is out.

With Dina Asher-Smith not competing, Beth Dobbin ran a season’s best of 22.78 seconds to reach Monday evening’s semi-finals of the women’s 200m.

What’s still to come?

Oliver Townend will lead Great Britain's hopes in equestrian
Oliver Townend will lead Great Britain’s hopes in equestrian (Friso Gentsch/PA)

Equestrian takes centre stage late on as Great Britain’s eventers go for gold in the team and individual events.

World number one Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen hold a huge lead of 17.9 penalties in the team event, while Townend also leads the individual race for gold with a sore of 23.60.

The action will begin with the team final at 0900 – an hour before twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova will be competing in the women’s floor final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

The women’s hockey team continue the defence of their Rio gold with a quarter-final against Spain at 1300.

Elsewhere, the track cycling begins in Izu with both the men’s and women’s team pursuit squads in qualifying – needing a top four finish to keep gold medal hopes alive.

Divers Jack Laugher, James Heatly and Oliver Dingley will begin competitive action in the men’s 3m individual springboard.

Weightlifter Emily Campbell is in the final of the women’s 87+ kilogram event, in which New Zealander Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at a Games.

Social media moment

