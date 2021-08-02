News / UK & World Simone Biles to return to action in women’s beam final in Tokyo on Tuesday By Press Association August 2 2021, 9.51am Simone Biles will compete in Tokyo again on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA) Simone Biles will make a dramatic return to the Tokyo Olympics by competing in the women’s beam final on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics has announced. The 24-year-old American has not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health. We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021 However, Biles has been confirmed on the official start-list as the third of eight finalists. USA Gymnastics tweeted: “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee and Simone Biles!!” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Team GB’s Ben Whittaker goes for boxing gold in Tokyo on Wednesday Team GB rakes in biggest daily medal haul so far at Tokyo Olympics Two sailing golds and silver success on day 11 – British medallists in Tokyo Today at the Games: Keely Hodgkinson 800m silver follows sailing double gold