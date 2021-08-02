Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
News / UK & World

Israel’s new coalition proposes first budget for country since 2018

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 11.29am
Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)
Israel’s cabinet advanced a national budget for the first time since 2018 in a sign of stability for the country’s fragile new government.

The 120-member Knesset must still approve the two-year spending plan by November to avoid dissolving the government and new elections.

A failure to agree on a budget was one of the factors that led to the collapse of the previous government, led by Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

That resulted in new elections early this year that ultimately put prime minister Naftali Bennett in charge of an eight-party coalition spanning the political spectrum.

“Israel is returning to work,” Mr Bennett said after an all-night session.

He said the 2021-2022 spending plan “reflects concern for all citizens of Israel and does not serve any narrow sectorial interest”.

The cabinet’s approval of the spending plan is another step toward avoiding new elections, though it is no guarantee.

The coalition government is delicately balanced, including far-right and far-left parties as well as an Arab party.

With a narrow 61-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament, a host of issues, ranging from economic policies to dealing with the Palestinians, could threaten the fragile alliance at any time.

Under the agreement, Mr Bennett, a leader of Israel’s settlement movement, would remain prime minister for two years while centrist Yair Lapid serves as foreign minister.

Mr Lapid would then ascend to the top post.

Mr Bennett said the agreement is a sign that “this government would deal with the public and not itself”.

And in a nod to talks between now and the November deadline for passage, he added: “Good luck to us all.”

