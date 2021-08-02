Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Afghanistan president vows to defend cities against Taliban onslaught

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 2.07pm Updated: August 2 2021, 7.01pm
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (Rahmat Gul/AP)
The Afghan president blamed the US troops’ speedy pullout for the worsening violence in his country and said that his administration would now focus on protecting provincial capitals and major urban areas in the face of the rapidly advancing Taliban.

Ashraf Ghani also urged politicians to back a national mobilisation drive against the Taliban amid an intensifying war between the Taliban and Afghan government forces over the past few months as US and Nato troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

“An imported, hasty” peace process, a reference to Washington’s push for negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban, “not only failed to bring peace but created doubt and ambiguity” among Afghans, Mr Ghani said in his address to Parliament.

The Afghan president arrived by helicopter for the extraordinary session of the house, called because of the dire situation on the ground.

Mr Ghani touched down at Darul Aman Palace in Kabul and inspected an honour guard before heading inside.

The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking large swathes of land and scores of districts in more rural areas, as well as several key border crossings with neighbouring countries.

“The Taliban do not believe in lasting or just peace,” Mr Ghani said.

He predicted a sea change on the battlefield “in the next six months” that would push the Taliban back, without elaborating.

He claimed that Afghan forces are up to the task and have the “capacity” to defeat the insurgents.

But in past weeks, Afghan forces have struggled against the Taliban onslaught, and have often been left without reinforcements and resupplies.

Hours after the president’s remarks, Taliban fighters seized control of Helmand province’s government radio and TV building in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

Resident Haji Sadullah said they broadcast religious songs and invited people to follow their path for close to an hour on AM and FM frequencies,

The building is quarter of a mile north of the provincial governor’s office, which is still under the control of the government along with a few other government installations.

On Sunday, the Afghan armed forces spokesman, General Ajmal Omar Shinwari, told reporters that three provinces in southern and western Afghanistan face critical security situations.

Southern Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, as well as Helmand and Herat provinces have witnessed several attacks.

Helmand provincial council chief Attaullah Afghan said the Taliban are also advancing in the provincial capital of Lashar Gah, and now have control of the city’s seventh district.

On Monday, elite Afghan commando units were dispatched to Lashar Gah to help defend the city.

“There has been relentless gunfire, air strikes and mortars in densely populated areas. Houses are being bombed, and many people are suffering severe injuries,” said Sarah Leahy, Helmand coordinator for Doctors Without Borders.

A Black Hawk helicopter over Kabul (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The group, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres or MSF, said in a statement that life in Lashkar Gah was at a standstill as residents hunker down inside their homes, afraid to venture out.

“Some of our colleagues are staying overnight in the hospital as it’s safer, but also so they can keep on treating patients,” the organisation said.

“The situation has been dire for months but now it is even worse.”

Faizullah, who like many other Afghans goes by one name, said he fled Lashkar Gah with his family and was now following the Helmand River to safety.

Clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces have intensified, he said, and “Afghan security forces are out of supplies and food in the city”.

Back in Kabul, Mr Ghani claimed his government has the financial and political support of the United States and the international community to turn the tide even as he urged the insurgents to rejoin peace talks.

“We either sit knee to knee at the real negotiating table or break their (Taliban) knees on the battleground,” Mr Ghani said.

