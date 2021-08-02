Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

First black GB swimmer happy to break barrier ahead of ‘bittersweet’ Olympic bow

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 4.33pm Updated: August 2 2021, 5.05pm
(Mark Runnacles/PA)
(Mark Runnacles/PA)

Team GB’s first black Olympic swimmer has said she did not want to be a “history-maker” ahead of her maiden race.

Marathon swimmer Alice Dearing said her appearance at the Tokyo Games will be “bittersweet” despite being happy to help “break a barrier”.

The Loughborough University athlete is pushing for a top 10 finish in her first Olympic swim on Wednesday.

She said: “Being the first black woman to represent Team GB in a swimming event is kind of like bittersweet for me.

“I kind of wish it wasn’t me, just because I wish it wasn’t a problem or an issue that black people aren’t as involved in swimming as they could/should be.

“At the same time, it’s so cool to be part of history, part of breaking down a barrier that has stood for so long.

“I really hope people see me and think, ‘OK, if she can swim, I can swim’.

“I wish it didn’t happen this late, or it didn’t have to happen with me as the history-maker.

“It’s one of those things where I wish my race didn’t matter in swimming, but it’s a fact that it does because of the way black people have been stereotyped not to be swimmers, or to sink when they get in the water – all these stereotypes and myths which have sadly kept black people out of swimming for decades.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Kitting Out – Birmingham NEC
Marathon swimmer Alice Dearing is hoping for a top 10 finish (David Davies/PA)

“I’m just happy that I’ve helped break a barrier and helping by using my voice to advocate for people to get involved in swimming, because swimming is such a cool sport.

“Hopefully within the next few years we’ll start to see a domino effect of more people getting into swimming… it’s available and open to everybody.”

Addressing how she was feeling ahead of the race, Dearing said: “It’s not quite a dream come true. I never really dreamt it because I never thought it possible – so to achieve something beyond my wildest dreams is just an amazing feeling and I’m still waiting for it to sink in.

“My aims for Tokyo are just to train as hard as I can, have no regrets in the pool, and then get to the race venue, get to the competition and just fulfil my potential.

“I’m aiming for a minimum of top 10 because I think, if I execute my race plan as I should, it should work out in that kind of setting.

“It’s so difficult because there’s so many incredible women I’m racing against and with open water it’s so dynamic. It’s two hours of racing, you never know what can happen within it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]