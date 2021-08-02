Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
New NHS England chief tells staff of ‘formidable challenges’ ahead

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 5.51pm
New NHS England boss Amanda Pritchard (in black) has written to staff about the challenges ahead (Yui Mok/PA)
The new head of the NHS in England has written to staff about her plans for how to tackle the “formidable challenges” the health service faces.

Amanda Pritchard, who was announced as the new boss last week, said she is “optimistic” as well as “realistic” about the future.

Ms Pritchard officially became the new chief executive on Sunday when Lord Stevens stepped down from the role.

In her first message to all NHS staff, she said: “I do not underestimate the scale of the task we face nor the pressures that NHS staff in many areas are feeling.

“But while I am realistic, I am also optimistic.”

She thanked staff for all they had done during the pandemic which she described as “the most testing time in health service history” and said she wanted to “set out how together we can tackle the formidable challenges we face in the weeks, months and years ahead”.

Ms Pritchard, who has worked as chief operating officer for the last two years, joined the NHS as a graduate trainee and and is the first female leader in the history of the health service in England.

In her message to staff on Monday, she spoke of her “determination to deliver the long-term improvements in treatment and care which, coupled with a renewed focus on prevention, will enable many more people to live longer and more fulfilling lives”.

She added: “All of this means the NHS must continue to innovate and work in new ways to deliver the care that patients need and deserve.

“From the NHS Covid vaccination programme to virtual wards, the pandemic has shown the power of digital technology and data to transform care and tackle health inequalities.

“We must harness this power to ensure everyone can access the care they need, prevent illness and provide better treatment, and deliver on our long term ambitions to tackle major killers like cancer and stroke, saving many more lives.

“As we realise the potential of partnerships at a local level, and join up care across the NHS and beyond, smart digital solutions and joined up person-level data will help us meet population need and improve outcomes and experience for patients, while reducing bureaucracy and duplication.”

