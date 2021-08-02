News / UK & World British swimmers arrive back in UK after medal success in Tokyo By Press Association August 2 2021, 7.15pm (Aaron Chown/PA) British swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean have arrived back in the UK after their success at Tokyo 2020. Team GB claimed a record eight swimming medals, eclipsing their previous best of seven at the 1908 Games. Peaty, 26, won two golds and a silver in Tokyo, including retaining his men’s 100-metre breaststroke title. Adam Peaty sign autographs at Heathrow Airport (Aaron Chown/PA) Olympic debutant Dean, 21, was a breakout star at the Games with golds in the individual and relay 200-metre freestyle events. The two Olympians touched down at Heathrow Airport on Monday evening and were pictured wearing their medals as they signed autographs and posed for photographs. Tom Dean poses for a selfie at Heathrow (Aaron Chown/PA) Only the US and Australia finished ahead of Britain in the swimming medals table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Team GB rakes in biggest daily medal haul so far at Tokyo Olympics Keely Hodgkinson knows Olympic silver medal in Tokyo will change her life Two sailing golds and silver success on day 11 – British medallists in Tokyo Pat McCormack ready to turn professional after winning silver medal in Tokyo