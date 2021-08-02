Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 8.15pm Updated: August 2 2021, 8.31pm
FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A judge on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness’s previous conviction for battery.Cook County Judge James Linn Linn scheduled the next hearing in the case for Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
A judge has granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness’s previous conviction for battery.

Cook County Judge James Linn scheduled the next hearing in the case for August 26.

But Judge Linn also urged lawyers for Smollett and the special prosecutor’s office to prepare for a trial or other resolution to the charges that the actor staged a racist and homophobic attack on himself in 2019.

Progress in the case was slowed by accusations that one of Smollett’s lawyers, Nenye Uche, had spoken to the two men the actor allegedly hired to help him carry out the attack. Special prosecutor Dan Webb argued that was a conflict of interest.

Judge Linn on Friday ordered that Mr Uche could remain on the case but prohibited him from questioning the two brothers, Abinbola and Olabinjo Osudairo, if the case goes to trial.

Mr Uche told the judge on Monday that he needed more time to prepare arguments on several pre-trial motions, including the defence’s hope to introduce evidence about the older brother’s prior conviction.

Smollett, who was starring in the television show Empire at the time of the incident, has been charged with felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing false police reports about what happened.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Smollett attended Monday’s virtual hearing and told the judge he was in New York City.

