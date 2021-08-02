Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man charged with murder following death of girl, 15, at holiday park

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 11.41pm
A 15-year-old girl died at Ty Mawr holiday park in North Wales (PA)
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a teenage girl at a holiday park in North Wales, police have said.

Officers were called to a report of a “domestic disturbance” at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on Saturday afternoon in which a 15-year-old died.

Matthew Selby, from the Greater Manchester area, was charged with murder on Monday, North Wales Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates tomorrow.

The force said: “We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.”

Images posted from the scene on Saturday showed dozens of people waiting in a car park while an air ambulance and police cars were parked nearby.

Another image showed a caravan which had been taped off by detectives.

A spokesman for Ty Mawr holiday park, which is part of the Parkdean Resorts brand, said at the weekend it was “shocked and saddened” by the incident which it described as “isolated and unprecedented”.

