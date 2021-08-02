What the papers say – August 3

Pandemic travel developments, a significant NHS app update and the trolling of Jack Grealish’s partner feature on the front pages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson “ditches” plans for tougher quarantine measures, according to The Guardian and the Daily Express, while the i says the PM “flip-flops” on the proposed travel watchlist.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 3 August 2021: Johnson ditches travel watchlist plan amid chaos at advisory body pic.twitter.com/QG6XPTlUDw — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 2, 2021

Tomorrow's front page: Boris ditches rules to get Britain moving #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tvWpA8gDI5 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 2, 2021

Tuesday's front page: PM flip-flops on changes to amber travel#TomorrowsPapersToday 🔴 Amber watchlist axed after Cabinet revolt https://t.co/AkXwwUyjna 🔴 PM increasingly siding with economy over public health, writes @RichardVaughan1 https://t.co/4JI5buxrKx pic.twitter.com/DBpWPWYo3Q — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 2, 2021

The Daily Telegraph, however, casts Mr Johnson in a different light under the headline “PM steps in to save holidays on Continent”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM steps in to save holidays on Continent'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/0tlI4K2OIY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 2, 2021

The latest on travel is also covered by the Daily Mail, which makes room in its front-page story to report the Government has tweaked the NHS Covid app “potentially” meaning the number of people ‘pinged’ and told to self-isolate each week “is cut by tens of thousands”.

The Independent and Metro also feature the change to the NHS app, with the latter quoting Health Secretary Sajid Javid as saying the move was made “to reduce the disruption self-isolation can cause for people and businesses” amid concerns over supply chains.

Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Ministers to cut number of people told to isolate” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/63ttMgaxko — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tells young people in The Times that working from home could harm their career as he warned against the practice becoming the norm.

Tuesday’s TIMES: “ ‘Go back to the office if you want to get on’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3jkMkWs0b9 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 2, 2021

The Financial Times reports Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is taking an “active interest”in the £7 billion proposed takeover of defence company Meggitt by a US rival amid fears over the deal’s impact on jobs and investment.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday August 3 https://t.co/2hF3fw9LMJ pic.twitter.com/txDGr7eNUe — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 2, 2021

There is “anger” as “millions of struggling families” are set to be hit by the biggest increase in energy bills in a decade after the industry’s watchdog lifted its cap on charges, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Energy Bills Sickener: Anger as millions face £150 hikes after industry watchdog lifts cap on charges#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/vYZ6M8JB9Z pic.twitter.com/rLeJZZ5F84 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 2, 2021

England footballer Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood tells The Sun she received 200 death threats per day during the Euros, with the model also branding social media platforms “toxic”.

On tomorrow's front page: Jack Grealish’s girlfriend reveals sick trolls sent her 200 death threats a DAY during Euro 2020 https://t.co/hZGm9K00WL pic.twitter.com/aYFOZaX4fL — The Sun (@TheSun) August 2, 2021

And the Daily Star reports some cows will be given pedometers “to prove they’re happy mooving around”.