Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Former chief constable to face gross misconduct proceedings

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 10.43am Updated: August 3 2021, 10.58am
Mike Veale, former chief of Wiltshire and Cleveland police forces, is to face gross misconduct proceedings (Rod Minchin/PA)
Mike Veale, former chief of Wiltshire and Cleveland police forces, is to face gross misconduct proceedings (Rod Minchin/PA)

The former chief constable of Cleveland Police is to face gross misconduct proceedings, the police watchdog has said.

Mike Veale, who led a controversial inquiry into sexual allegations against the late prime minister Sir Edward Heath when he was in charge of Wiltshire Police, is accused of breaching “standards of professional behaviour” during his time at the northern force.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had carried out investigations into allegations from the second half of 2018, before Mr Veale stepped down from Cleveland Police in 2019.

Since then he has acted as an advisor to Leicestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

The IOPC said it had passed on its findings to the Cleveland PCC in February.

A spokesman for the watchdog said: “We found that there was sufficient evidence to indicate that Mr Veale had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

“Following discussion, we have accepted the then PCC’s determinations that Mr Veale should face proceedings for gross misconduct.

“The allegations relate to conduct between July and December 2018 when serving as chief constable.

“It will be for the PCC to formulate the nature of the misconduct charges, based on our findings, and to bring those proceedings to a future misconduct hearing.

“All concerned parties have been notified.”

In 2019 the IOPC said it was investigating Mr Veale for “alleged inappropriate behaviour towards colleagues, discrimination, and unprofessional behaviour”.

Cleveland PCC Steve Turner said: “The matter will shortly be referred to an independent panel, chaired by an independent lawyer, to hold a misconduct hearing to consider the evidence, make appropriate findings and determine any appropriate outcome.”

Depending on the outcome, Mr Veale could be barred from serving as a police officer again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]