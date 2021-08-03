Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Amazon’s Alexa offers free audiobooks to people with sight loss

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 11.24am
An Amazon Echo smart speaker (PA)
An Amazon Echo smart speaker (PA)

Amazon has introduced a feature to its Alexa virtual assistant that enables blind and partially-sighted people to access thousands of audiobooks for free.

Users of the Royal National Institute of Blind People’s (RNIB) Talking Books service can now access the library via smart speaker and Alexa-enabled devices.

The Talking Books service was first launched in 1935 and is now home to more than 30,000 audiobooks, which today are sent out to customers in CD or USB format or as digital downloads.

The library can now be accessed by asking “Alexa, open RNIB Talking Books”.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Talking Books customers can now access the 34,000 books in the RNIB Library by asking Alexa,” RNIB director of services, David Clarke, said.

“RNIB’s Talking Books library is 86 years old, yet continues to adapt to the changing landscape of how our library users want to read their books.

“There are some great advantages to accessing your Talking Books this way. If you start a book but don’t like it, you can immediately choose another one rather than waiting for your next book to arrive in the post.

“Voice-activated technology is bringing us closer to a world where blind and partially sighted people can consume books on a level playing field with sighted people.”

Amazon’s Alexa country manager for the UK, Dennis Stansbury, said the firm was “delighted” to be able to offer a new way to access the library.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier