Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
News / UK & World

Pat McCormack has to settle for silver after losing final bout to Cuban

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 11.55am
Great Britain’s Pat McCormack (right) and Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias in the Men’s Welter Final Bout at Kokugikan Arena on the eleventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Tuesday August 3, 2021.
Birtley boxer Pat McCormack settled for a silver medal after being outclassed in his welterweight final by Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias at the Kokugikan Arena.

McCormack, who progressed to the 69kg showpiece after Irish opponent Aidan Walsh withdrew from their semi-final because of injury, was hoping to win Britain’s first boxing gold of these Games.

However, all five judges preferred the slicker work of southpaw Iglesias, who won every round on three of the officials’ scorecards.

