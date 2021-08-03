News / UK & World Pat McCormack has to settle for silver after losing final bout to Cuban By Press Association August 3 2021, 11.55am Great Britain’s Pat McCormack (right) and Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias in the Men’s Welter Final Bout at Kokugikan Arena on the eleventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Tuesday August 3, 2021. Birtley boxer Pat McCormack settled for a silver medal after being outclassed in his welterweight final by Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias at the Kokugikan Arena. McCormack, who progressed to the 69kg showpiece after Irish opponent Aidan Walsh withdrew from their semi-final because of injury, was hoping to win Britain’s first boxing gold of these Games. However, all five judges preferred the slicker work of southpaw Iglesias, who won every round on three of the officials’ scorecards. Silver for @PatMcCormack14 🥈McCormack fights hard but loses out to Cuba's Roniel Iglesias in the gold medal match.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/9681NT9Zfm— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 3, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Pat McCormack ready to turn professional after winning silver medal in Tokyo Today at the Games: Two sailing golds head seven-medal haul for Team GB British boxers Ben Whittaker and Pat McCormack through to gold medal fights Karriss Artingstall sets her sights on Paris after winning bronze medal in Tokyo