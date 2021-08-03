Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
17,000 looted ancient artefacts returned to Iraq

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 2.53pm
Recently recovered antiquities are displayed at the foreign ministry, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Over 17,000 looted ancient artefacts recovered from the United States and other countries were handed over to Iraq’s Culture Ministry on Tuesday, a restitution described by the government as the largest in the country’s history. The majority of the artefacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia and were recovered from the U.S. in a recent trip by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhim. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
More than 17,000 looted ancient artefacts recovered from the US and other countries have been handed to Iraq’s Culture Ministry, a restitution described by the government as the largest in the country’s history.

The majority of the artefacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia and were recovered from the US in a recent trip by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Other pieces were also returned from Japan, the Netherlands and Italy, foreign minister Fuad Hussein said in a joint press conference with culture minister Hasan Nadhim.

Antiquities displayed at the foreign ministry in Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

Mr Nadhim said the recovery was “the largest in the history of Iraq” and the product of months of effort between the government and Iraq’s embassy in Washington.

“There’s still a lot of work ahead in this matter. There are still thousands of Iraqi artefacts smuggled outside the country,” he said.

“The United Nations resolutions are supporting us in the international community and the laws of other countries in which these artefacts are smuggled to are on our side.

“The smugglers are being trapped day after day by these laws and forced to hand over these artefacts.”

The artefacts were handed over to the Culture Ministry in large wooden crates.

Iraq Artifacts
Boxes of artefacts at the foreign ministry (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

A few were displayed but the ministry said the most significant pieces will be examined and later displayed to the public in Iraq’s National Museum.

Iraq’s antiquities have been looted throughout decades of war and instability since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Iraq’s government has been slowly recovering the plundered antiquities, but archaeological sites across the country continue to be neglected owing to lack of funds.

At least five shipments of antiquities and documents have been returned to Iraq’s museum since 2016, according to the Foreign Ministry.

