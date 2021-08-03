Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Elaine Thompson-Herah ready for a rest after completing the double double

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 3.23pm
Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m on Tuesday. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed she had not slept ahead of completing the double double at the Olympics.

The 29-year-old defended her 200m title ahead of Namibia’s Christine Mboma and the USA’s Gabrielle Thomas in Tokyo on Tuesday.

She set a new national record in 21.53 seconds while rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce faded to finish fourth.

It follows her 100m victory on Saturday to ensure she retains both of the titles she won in Rio.

“It feels amazing to win two golds again. I have had a rough week. I haven’t slept after the 100m final,” she said.

“I really had to pull it out to win the 200m. It’s a new PB and a national record. I am so, so happy.

“Honestly I am so tired, my legs just need some rest. I’ve done so many races in the last few days, but I am very grateful.

“Oh my god, it’s amazing that I have ever seen this day. That I could complete another double. I can’t believe it.”

Thompson-Herah defended her 100m title on Saturday ahead of Jamaican team-mates Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Jackson failed to even make the final on Tuesday while the absence of Dina Asher-Smith only aided Thompson-Herah.

The Brit had been expected to challenge for victory but pulled out after failing to reach the 100m final having suffered a serious hamstring injury in June.

Mboma dropped down to the 200m from the 400m, her favoured event, in July after tests by World Athletics found she had high natural testosterone.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates winning the 200m. (Martin Rickett/PA)

It meant the 18-year-old, and team-mate Beatrice Masilingi who came seventh, fell under the same regulations which stopped double Olympic champion Caster Semenya running in the 800 metres.

“This is my first Olympics. I came here for experience but I did better (than I expected). I am really happy with my performance. I am proud of myself,” she said.

“In the past, every time I ran against the best athletes I felt nervous. But I don’t feel nervous now.

“When I reached the race I lost my nerves and started pushing. I never give up.”

