Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

UEFA opens proceedings against the FA over fan behaviour at Euro 2020 final

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 5.09pm
UEFA has opened proceedings against the FA following the Euro 2020 final (Christian Charisius/PA)
UEFA has opened proceedings against the FA following the Euro 2020 final (Christian Charisius/PA)

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Football Association over some England supporters’ behaviour at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s men fell to an agonising penalty shoot-out loss to Italy last month, when scenes in and around the ground marred the Three Lions’ second ever major final appearance.

The FA commissioned an independent review to investigate the trouble and vowed to identify those responsible for the “disgraceful scenes” at Wembley.

European football’s governing body also opened a disciplinary investigation into the chaotic scenes and has now announced proceedings.

In a statement on Tuesday, UEFA said: “Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector into the events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the English Football Association for a potential violation of Article 16(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations for a lack of order or discipline by its supporters.”

England fans along Wembley Way ahead of the Euro 2020 final
England fans along Wembley Way ahead of the Euro 2020 final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

UEFA said “further information on this matter will be made available in due course”, with the FA waiting to see what punishment will be meted out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier