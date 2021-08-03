News / UK & World Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon By Press Association August 3 2021, 5.39pm Updated: August 3 2021, 7.17pm Emergency vehicles are seen outside the Pentagon (Andrew Harnik/AP) An officer has died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the Pentagon in Washington DC, law enforcement officials said. A shooting resulted in the Pentagon being locked down for more than an hour. A Pentagon officer who was stabbed later died, according to officials. More details about the violence were expected at a Pentagon news conference. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up